A first-year teacher at Mattawoman Middle School wore pink boxing gloves, a plastic championship belt and a boxing robe inside the library.
“I have my camera off because I have a surprise for you guys,” Courtney Hughes said to her students on Zoom on Sept. 11. She revealed her Party City-purchased costume to the class, saying, “Heavyweight Ms. Hughes on the ones and twos.”
Some students were laughing and another student called it “weird.” But it didn’t drain Hughes’ enthusiasm.
“I recently graduated from college, so I’m a little bit hip,” the Charles public school teacher said in an interview.
The 22-year-old English language arts teacher created what she called “Socratic Smackdown.” She assigned her class to read the poem “We Real Cool” by Gwendolyn Brooks, split into two groups for discussion, then debate the message of the poem.
It’s one of the ways Hughes is making the most of her new career during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe teachers can be taught pedagogy, but you can’t be taught passion,” Sonia Blue, principal of the Charles County middle school, said.
The principal said Hughes brought the same passion and excitement to the interview, and she knew she had to have her.
“The younger teachers are not afraid of all this tech,” Blue said. “Virtual learning hasn’t been difficult for them.”
Kelly O’Grady, a new teacher at Leonardtown High School, said she is not very tech savvy. She added she understands why others might assume she is, but the 22-year-old said she still has plenty to learn.
“I think math can tend to come off as more difficult online because of the nature of it,” O’Grady, an algebra teacher, said. “They need the visuals, they need to see the examples done.”
That’s when she shares her screen with the class or shows her work on the smart board.
“If I can do it, I think anybody could,” she said.
Virtual learning isn’t new to either Hughes nor O’Grady. They were recently on the other side of it.
Hughes graduated from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania this past spring and O’Grady recently finished a five-year program at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia.
Hughes was hoping the pandemic wouldn’t have lasted long. But when she noticed the virus was sticking around, she knew she had to get creative.
Blue said Hughes dressed in camouflage, war paint and wore a whistle the week prior for a “boot camp.”
Although Hughes was prepared for classes, it didn’t stop the nerves.
“Because you don’t really know until you’re actually teaching how students feel toward you,” the Westlake High School graduate said, adding that her excitement level in the classroom helped her relationship with students.
“I think the students really love my class. My nervousness was for no reason,” she said.
Now she’s having fun and even dreads when the school day is over.
“I actually really love this job,” she said. “When I came for my interview, I knew this is where I wanted to be.”
O’Grady said virtual learning was challenging but also interesting. It forced teachers to be creative.
The Chopticon High School graduate was also nervous about the start of school and even rehearsed her lessons.
“I was preparing as much as you can prepare for something brand new,” she said.
But it all went out the window once she started teaching.
“Weird” is one way O’Grady described teaching in an empty classroom. Another is “comfortable.”
“But the number one thing I can describe it as is ‘quiet,’” she said, adding she looks forward to students’ return.
Heather Donaldson, a teacher at Southern Middle School in Calvert, is not new to teaching. The 44-year-old just entered her 23rd year at a new school system, though.
And although she cannot yet see her students in person, establishing the connection with the children remains important, she said.
She studied elementary education and music before graduating from State University of New York at Fredonia in 1998. Her teaching career started upstate then took her to Florida and Northern Virginia before entering Southern Maryland.
Donaldson described herself as outgoing since she was a child. She loved to sing and the competitive swimmer once aspired to be a dolphin.
She continued her extracurriculars even while teaching by coaching young swimmers and participating in choirs. It’s important for her to support her students’ extracurriculars as well, she said, because she can watch them succeed outside the classroom.
Although, the coronavirus has not allowed as many sports or other activities, Donaldson said making connections with students is nonnegotiable.
“I feel like it’s and essential component in teaching,” the math teacher said, adding the connection improves their learning.
Donaldson said every class they play “camera on, camera off” to help with connection buildings.
“Camera on if you’re an only child,” she said as an example.
They also played “find the fiction.” They wrote three statements and classmates had to guess which one was the lie. That’s when the math teacher revealed she was shot in her back while she was in New York on her 23rd birthday. She described it as a “random act of violence.”
Donaldson, who teaches from home, calls on everyone instead of just one student. When she asked them to name a prime number, each student will take turns saying a digit.
She also has her students work on team building by splitting them into virtual groups. She said the teams help “develop uncommon commonalities.” The goal is for a student to help their classmates if they’re struggling to, for example, name a prime number, instead of criticizing.
Despite her years of experience, Donaldson said she is always learning from others. And some of the methods she used for online learning was borrowed from another educator.
“You’re never done learning. You can always be better,” she said.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews