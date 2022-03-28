A 47-year-old Newburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on March 23 for a felony third-degree sex offense.
Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Charles Ernest Kenny following his indictment on Jan. 4, 2021. He was given credit for 436 days in jail.
Another felony third-degree sex offense charge and a misdemeanor violation of a sex offender supervision charge were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
Kenny pleaded guilty as part of an Alford plea, where he did not admit guilt but acknowledged the state had enough evidence for a conviction.
According to a charging document, Kenny was drinking alcoholic beverages in the garage of a friend on Glenn Court in Mechanicsville on Nov. 6, 2020, when he allegedly entered the man's home to "say goodbye" to his children.
Kenny then inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, according to the charging document.
On April 1, 2019, Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm ordered Kenny to have no unsupervised contact with minors as part of his probation for misdemeanor attempted sexual abuse of a minor from 2017.
Kenny was given a 10-year suspended sentence in that case with credit for 45 days served. He was placed on five years of supervised probation on Oct. 3, 2017.
In that case, Kenny made a cellphone video of his stepdaughter undressing in a bathroom, as previously reported by the Southern Maryland News based on a court document.