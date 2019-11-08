“When I started in January, this hallway back here, nothing was done,” U.S. Army veteran Jim Waters said, gesturing to the echoing space behind him. “There was no heat in the building. It was cold as hell.”
Waters is one of nearly 300 volunteers — many of them military veterans, others spouses or relatives of veterans, members of historical associations or residents who love local history — who have been rebuilding the Maryland Veterans Museum in Newburg from an empty shell into a regional attraction.
Occupying the former Glasva Elementary School building on U.S. 301 about 15 minutes south of La Plata, the museum today houses exhibits on the major wars in which American warfighters have fought and died, using displays that feature authentic period artifacts, personal memorabilia, painstakingly detailed models and informational displays.
But as recently as a year ago, when the museum acquired the old school from the county, the building was an empty shell, stripped of wiring and copper, with windows and fixtures smashed — and no heat or air conditioning.
Like many the other volunteers, or ambassadors as the museum calls them, Waters found something that needed to be done and took charge of it. In his case, that meant organizing and running the museum’s gift shop. Waters said he took over from a volunteer who had passed away and began organizing the store’s eclectic inventory.
“We’ve got a nice selection of models,” Waters said. “Of course,” he added wryly, with a chuckle, “most of them are Messerschmitts.”
Waters recalled how last year the museum got a call from a retired CIA employee and former serviceman who had an extensive collection of models of the World War II German fighter plane, both built and unbuilt.
“His wife said, ‘either that stuff goes, or I go,’” Waters recalled. “Wise man that he was, as much as he loved his wife, the models went.”
Waters said he and several other volunteers carted out enough model kits to fill three 8-foot tables with two rows each. Most of the unbuilt kits were sold online to raise money for the museum. The rest were put into storage or for sale in the store, which is located off the main meeting room in the former school cafeteria.
“We put the cream of the crop in here,” Waters said, pointing to glass cases housing rows of brightly painted models with open canopies and fuselage panels displaying intricate interior details. Above him, models donated by another veteran modeler dangled from wires from the ceiling.
Waters wants to clear out the models to make room for new merchandise such as the museum’s challenge coins — designed, of course, by a veteran volunteer — as well as T-shirts and hats with the museum’s logo, jewelry and more.
“Right now, it’s really easy” to run the gift shop, Waters said. “We’re hardly getting any sales. My wife and I had ambassador duties Sunday, we didn’t have a single visitor. That’s very disheartening.”
“We use what we can use,” Waters added. “Right now we’re working on extremely limited funds. There’s a lot of things we’d love to do that we can’t.”
Even so, for Waters and the other retired veterans who volunteer at the museum — many for 40 or more hours a week—that’s the kind of challenge they have always thrived on. For them, the museum isn’t a hobby; it represents another mission for them to accomplish.
“The museum gives [veterans] an opportunity beyond their time in the military to continue serving,” said Lawrence Abell, chair of the museum’s board of directors. “They all have one thing in common: they love the American story, and ... they take pride in presenting it. And they also take pride in being a part of something — and I think we all would feel the same way — that’s an effort that’s greater than any one of us.”
Abell said that the board relies on a core group of around 30 “very active” volunteers, but can call on between 250 to 300 other men and women for events, fundraisers, and other activities.
While Abell and the other board members are busy working hard to raise funds through grants and individual donations, the volunteers continue to work with what they have to bring history to life — and they make a point of having fun doing it.
Connie Uy, Elaine Lawton and Kevin Schramm, for example, are currently at work on an exhibit for the Civil War room about Charles County’s connection to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln in 1865. The escape route that assassin John Wilkes Booth followed after shooting Lincoln in Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C., famously passed through the county.
The centerpiece of the new exhibit will be a mannequin of Booth himself, which the three exhibit volunteers have been working on ever since a donation by volunteer Abe Kennedy enabled the museum to buy some new mannequins. Each of them took charge of one aspect of the project.
Lawton, who serves as board secretary and liaison with the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, went in search of period-style clothes and found appropriate a suit and vest at the Historical Emporium, an online resource for authentic and reproduction period clothes and props. Lawton said she relied on the help of a local high school teacher who also volunteers at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum in Waldorf to make sure the details were accurate.
“People don’t realize the work that goes into mannequins, from the clothes and details [to] the accessories,” she said. “It takes a lot of research.”
Uy, a hairdresser who also works two days a week as one of the museum’s three paid part-time staffers, naturally took charge of styling the mannequin’s wig, which is made from synthetic hair. She used perm rods and a roller set to avoid any heat or chemicals that could melt the wig, and set it with pomade and black bobby pins.
“It probably took me two days,” Uy recalled. “It took me a lot longer than I would doing a human’s hair.”
Lawton pointed out that Uy did the styling in her salon.
“Yes, there were people watching,” Uy said with a laugh. “I had the styrofoam head between my legs most of the time, working on him, and you don’t do that with humans.”
“At least, you hope not,” Lawton quipped.
Schramm’s task was figuring out how to fit a replica of the infamous assassin’s derringer into the mannequin’s hand.
“First of all, the hand is not molded in a way that we could naturally fit it,” Schramm said. “I thought about trying to trim the inside of the thumb and the forefinger and things like that, tried working with wiring ... but nothing seemed to work.”
Ultimately, Schramm decided to attach the weapon using Velcro, a technique that he has used before in other exhibits. “We’re going to be able to get it [to] look as natural as possible in the hand as best as we can do without doing a lot,” Schramm said. “We try not to damage what we have available to us.”
“The key element here is that everybody works together as a team,” Lawton said. “I think that’s important to make the museum successful.”
