The St. Mary's commissioners took a break from their two-week recess and headed back to work Monday to meet with Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman (D) during her visit to the county.
Lierman visited St. Mary’s as part of her "Take a Look With Brooke Tour," during which she visits towns and communities throughout the state to learn more about the people, businesses and community leaders.
During the tours, Lierman — who was first elected as comptroller last year after Peter Franchot, who held the position for years, opted not to run again for that position and ultimately lost a Democratic primary bid for governor — has been observing cutting-edge technologies, talking with entrepreneurs and highlighting places that contribute to a region’s quality of life.
"I think it’s really important to get out and visit and establish a working relationship with our local government officials because you’re the tip of the spear," she told the commissioners. "You all are doing really essential work and we need to be able to work together and have open lines of communication because we’re all serving the same people."
She also revealed she has a soft spot for St. Mary’s County.
“I’ve done the drive here many, many times and have a very special place in my heart for St. Mary’s County,” said Lierman, who was married at St. Francis Xavier Church in Leonardtown. She talked about her first eight months as Maryland’s 48th comptroller, actions taken as a member of the Board of Public Works and her taxpayer advocate legislation.
She added the agency appointed its first intergovernmental affairs director, Eve Schuman, who took part in Monday’s meeting.
Lierman said the mission of the comptroller’s office is “building communities that are more equitable, more resilient and more prosperous so that every Marylander can reach their fill potential, and we can’t do that without partnering with our local government colleagues.” The comptroller is the chief financial officer for the state in charge of collecting taxes.
Lierman said a strategic planning process identified three core priorities — making agency improvements so the government is working better for Marylanders, making sure resources benefit residents and ensuring they are set up for future economic success.
“Looking toward the long-term,” Lierman said. “Ensuring that our economy is growing in a way that works for everybody and looking at where our economy is now and where we need it to be, 10, 20, 30 years from now, and not just this year and not just next year.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he found one of the hardest parts while building the county's budget is forecasting for the future and asked Lierman for her thoughts on where the economy, particularly in Southern Maryland, is headed over the next year.
“Our last economic forecast was in March when we did our revenue estimates and we did reduce the estimates that we believed were coming in,” she said. “We are growing, but at a slower rate than what we forecast previously. But we do expect a slowdown compared to the unusually high growth of the last two years and because that growth was fueled by the federal government pandemic assistance and that assistance is coming to an end.”
But she also added, “We do not believe there’s any alarm about a recession” and that spending “is still strong.”
She said next month there will be a report on the state of the economy in Maryland and noted that the state has a rapidly aging workforce and that Maryland also lost about 100,000 women from its workforce who did not return after the pandemic.
“It won’t come as a surprise to you,” Lierman said, “but housing affordability is at the top of the list or near the top of the list in every single region we’ve talked with about some of the challenges we’re facing.”
She added that a web portal is in the works where residents will be able to see what they’re owed, how much they owe or upload documents to “maintain transparency and accuracy.”
“I would think that once you modernize, that would speed up the process too,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said, “to get things accomplished faster and refunds coming back faster.”
Lierman was also scheduled to tour businesses in downtown Leonardtown, including The Rex and the woman-owned law firm Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC.
She was also set to take part in a discussion of the revitalization of Lexington Park and wrap up with a tour of AIRtec Inc.
“I believe this is the beginning of the conversation, not the end” she told the commissioners. “And I look forward to working with all of you to make a better Southern Maryland.”
