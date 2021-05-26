Next stretch of FDR Boulevard to start construction this fall

At a joint meeting on Tuesday, Metropolitan Commission officials updated commissioners on legislation and ongoing projects, including the years-long FDR Boulevard project, which is now making some headway.
MetCom — the county’s water and sewer provider — and the county’s public works department plan to award contracts and proceed with a 1.8 mile stretch of FDR Boulevard, spanning from Chancellor’s Run Road to Buck Hewitt Road, in October, with construction expected to begin in November, MetCom project manager Allen Settle told commissioners. The project is being bid as a joint project between MetCom and the county.
Both MetCom and the public works department expect to finish that span in the summer of 2023.
“We had a big step last week, getting a major, major piece of property done,” John Deatrick, St. Mary’s public works director, said.
He told commissioners that design on the section “has gone pretty well,” but the county had to go through two years of discussions with a property owner to acquire a piece of land, which was approved at last week’s commissioners’ meeting.
“We had to wait until this last piece of property was in our pocket,” he said.
The next phase, which will stretch from Buck Hewitt Road to Pegg Road, is expected to begin construction in winter of 2023.
New legislation separating debt from the county’s Metropolitan Commission and the county commissioners was also a topic of discussion on Tuesday as the two boards met.
Members of two boards also discussed legislation, which passed through the Maryland General Assembly this year, that would decouple MetCom’s debt from the commissioners’ debt, and set rates of how much debt each could accumulate.
“There was a lot of back and forth to get it right, and it did make it right,” David Weiskopf, county attorney, said Tuesday’s joint meeting.
The legislation, which goes into effect on July 1, also allows the county to run up debt of up to 3.15% of certain assessable property in the county, up from the previous 2.15%, and prevents the MetCom debt from going over 40% of the county’s debt.
Weiskopf said the county’s debt limit would be $422 million, and as of last year’s audit, the county was $113 million in the hole.
“This has taken quite a few years as the legislative process works,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
“It was a lot quicker to get it coupled, than it was to get uncoupled,” Commission Eric Colvin (R) said.
Commissioners also heard updates on the commission’s joint revitalization projects with the county at Patuxent Park and the Southampton neighborhood, and the St. Clements Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2023.
Commissioners approved the commission’s capital improvement budget, also voting to allow the commission extended access to a property next to the Great Mills Pool to install a well.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews