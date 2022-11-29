Nine men who are inmates of the St. Mary's County jail were each charged with misdemeanor assault and assault of a corrections officer following a brawl on Nov. 20.
Charged were Jevontez Davis, 21, Thomas D. Evans, 42, James R. Flanagan, 26, Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., 20, Isaiah T. Luttrell, 23, Omarveye P. Miller, 19, Anthony Albern Rice Jr., 22, Machiavelli T. Savoy, 24, and Tavaz K. Somerville, 24.
In an email, St. Mary's sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock said there was a physical altercation between Miller and Rice, which led to a second altercation between Logan and Luttrell, which led to a brawl among the nine inmates.
All of the inmates were immediately separated by correctional officers, Babcock said.
In other incidents on Nov. 23, Savoy, Latres Cockerham, 25, and Rylan Somerville, 20, were each charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and assault of a corrections officer.
Inmate charged with possession of weapon, contraband
In a separate incident, Nicholas Deangelo Williams, 25, of unknown residence, was charged on Oct. 22 after a correctional officer recovered a dark piece of rusty metal from Williams' waistband during a search of inmates at the detention center following an anonymous tip.
The device also contained plastic, balled-up paper and a string, according to a charging document. Williams said he found the device a month prior in a shoe while participating in outdoor recreation.
He was originally charged with four misdemeanors, including drug possession, drug paraphernalia, removing a prescription label and presenting a fraudulent ID to avoid prosecution.