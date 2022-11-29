Nine men who are inmates of the St. Mary's County jail were each charged with misdemeanor assault and assault of a corrections officer following a brawl on Nov. 20. 

Charged were Jevontez Davis, 21, Thomas D. Evans, 42, James R. Flanagan, 26, Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., 20, Isaiah T. Luttrell, 23, Omarveye P. Miller, 19, Anthony Albern Rice Jr., 22, Machiavelli T. Savoy, 24, and Tavaz K. Somerville, 24.


