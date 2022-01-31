There is no funding available yet to replace the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, which spans the Patuxent River between Calvert and St. Mary's counties near Solomons.
That's the word from Jim Ports, secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Ports noted that the state's Consolidated Transportation Program for 2022-2027 was recently released. At $17.7 billion, it is the state's largest ever, he said.
Ports was the keynote speaker during the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland's Jan. 27 virtual meeting. Ports was appointed to the position by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Jan. 11, replacing Gregory Slater. Ports had been MDOT's deputy secretary of operations for seven years.
Although Ports cited several projects that are underway in Southern Maryland, including the replacement of the Nice-Middleton Bridge on Route 301 over the Potomac River, the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge was not among them.
"With these numbers, it's just not possible," he said.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, which is being built adjacent to the current one at a cost of $463 million, is slated to open by the end of the year, Ports said. It will add two additional lanes to increase capacity from two to four lanes total.
The $13.3 million reconstruction of Route 5 in Leonardtown is 60% complete, he said. When finished, it will include a bicycle-capable shoulder that can also be used by horse-and-buggy. The project should be finished sometime this summer.
A $24 million project to widen Route 5 from Point Lookout State Park to Camp Brown Road should be done "in late 2022," he said.
A $2.1 million project at Maryland Route 4 and West Mount Harmony Road in northern Calvert County should start in the spring and be finished by the end of the year.
A $1.4 million project to continue connecting Western Parkway from Route 228 to Route 301 in Charles County will be starting in the spring and should be done by the end of the year, he said. That project will include a hiker/biker trail and serve as an alternative to Route 301 for local traffic.
The Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project, which would connect 19 miles via train from White Plains to Camp Springs in Prince George County, is still being studied, he said.
Circling back to the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, Ports said, "I believe there are going to be some other infrastructure projects that the (U.S.) House and Senate are working on."
"Hopefully, Steny will be successful," he said, referring to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
Morgan replaces Weems
Near the end of the meeting, Steve Weems (R), outgoing chair of the council and Calvert County commissioner, introduced St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) as the chair for 2022. Morgan had been first vice chair last year.
Morgan noted that this is his 12th year serving on the Tri-County Council and his fifth as chair.
He also noted that Helen Warnecke is "stepping off the board." She had been serving as a member-at-large from St. Mary's County.