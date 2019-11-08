The county’s department of land and use management this week reviewed noise ordinance data with commissioners after a six-month investigation.
The investigation took place after the department received reports of excessive noise from three sources within the county: go-carts with gasoline engines racing on an oval track at a single family dwelling; rifle target shooting in the backyard of a single family dwelling; and rocks for building revetments being loaded on metal barges at a marina for transport to construction sites.
“We’ve received a lot of calls,” Bill Hunt, director of the department of land use and management, said.
These three activities were reported to the department by one or more neighbors who own single family dwellings. The inquiries about the noise from go-carts and rifle shooting were made by adjacent property owners. The rock loading has been reported by neighbors across the creek from the marina where the activity is taking place.
A fourth investigation was requested by the owner of a wedding venue, located on a farm with a winery, who wanted the department to take decibel readings of the events to determine how loud they were.
When asked by a reporter about the general area of each complaint, Hunt would not answer and instead directed inquiries to county attorney David Weiskopf, who was unavailable to respond by press time.
Maryland’s noise standards, adopted in 2012, set the maximum number of decibels that are allowed to be heard on a receiving residential property affected by the noise at 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Department staff made site visits to receiving properties in response to the inquires about excessive noise. Investigations were done between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., when the higher decibel standard would be at issue.
All four activities produced decibels that exceeded the state maximum day time limit, Hunt said.
The reading of one go-cart started by the owner on the owner’s property was recorded at 57 to 72 decibels. The rifle shooting, shot in groups of three to six, were recorded on the receiving residential property at 72.5 to 76.2 decibels. Rock loading readings taken across the creek from the marina on a receiving property read at 77.8 to 78.4 decibels when the marina owner was notified of the test and 83.3 to 86.5 when he was not notified. Decibels from the wedding venue ranged from 70 to 90 decibels, depending on the source of noise.
Hunt recommended enforcing the state noise standard by equipping inspectors with decibel readers and having them respond to phone calls and emails.
If noise stops before an inspector arrives, the resident can be loaned a decibel meter for recurring noise and an on-call procedure for nights, weekends and holidays can be initiated if noise is recurring and predictable, Hunt said.
He also suggested installing noise activated decibel meters, depending on cost, that have the ability to record data, and inquired about this data being admissible in court.
When Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked about the role law enforcement plays in this, Hunt told commissioners that often the sheriff will consider the issue a civil dispute and will take no action.
These are four instances where the decibels are above what is allowable, Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) said, adding that “this is a problem and these are valid complaints.”
Hewitt said he believed a public hearing for a draft noise ordinance would be a good idea, as it would provide the county with public input on the matter.
Colvin agreed. “I’m mixed on the issue, and I want to hear what the public has to say. What about people hunting?” he asked.
“This is Big Brother 101,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
At the meeting, Weiskopf pointed out certain exemptions to the noise standard, such as sporting and entertainment events.
Three of the five commissioners voted to authorize the department to schedule a public hearing on the proposed noise ordinance, with Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) voting against and Commissioner John O’ Connor (R) not present to vote.
