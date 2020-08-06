St. Mary’s commissioners approved a request from the department of public works and transportation to use an additional $86,183 for non-public school bus drivers to achieve parity with bus drivers contracted by St. Mary’s County Board of Education. In addition, commissioners accepted a recommendation to suspend non-public school bus services to out-of-county students until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fiscal 2021 board of education transportation budget was approved on June 16 after the approval of the county’s budget. Non-public school bus drivers did not have some budget information confirmed while preparing its budget, so salaries for the drivers were estimated at a 3% increase. In the current year, as in previous years, both system’s school bus drivers were paid on a tier system.
St. Mary’s County government is one of the few, if not only, in the state that uses public tax dollars to pay for buses that take children to private schools here, based on agreements made generations ago. The county pays $2.2 million for bus contract services for the private schools, six of which are Catholic. Usually, there is a $900 annual fee per student for out-of-county residents.
As a major change, this year the public school bus driver salary scale is based on a flat rate of $20 per hour and as a result, the non-public bus drivers are not able to support parity with the approved budget, and required a funding increase in contract services to achieve that parity.
In addition to this adjustment, the school board is expected to correct an error in their calculation of the per vehicle allotment to correct the purchase price of buses during their meeting on Aug. 12. The county’s department of public works and transportation claimed the total expected correction will cost an extra $5,899.
John Deatrick, director of the department, told commissioners at the meeting “the school board actually included a larger increase for school bus drivers than we had covered in our budget … they went to $20 an hour for all drivers and that left us out of parity with our non-public school bus drivers.”
He mentioned there is the “COVID issue,” which could effect operations of the buses.
“We have been working in collaboration with both the contractors and the schools” to decide the best approach moving forward, Deatrick said. “It’s very important we keep our drivers. We don’t want them migrating somewhere else for more money.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said some residents had reached out to him about parity among bus drivers, with Deatrick clarifying that “hourly bus drivers are now being paid more than full-time drivers” but full-time drivers get full benefits, while part-time drivers get proportioned benefits and hourly-drivers receive only a sick and safe benefit.
“We’ll continue to increase salaries to eventually balance St. Mary’s with Calvert and Charles over the next year,” he said.
“With schools going virtual, does that affect the bus drivers because they won’t be driving?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked before Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if non-public school students would be physically attending school.
“COVID is going to play a big role in how many buses we have … the preference is to have one student per bench seat and kind of stagger them” when they do return to the school building. Deatrick responded, adding “masks are very critical to make this work” so more buses don’t end up on the road.
“If buses aren’t running, are contractors still getting paid?” Hewitt asked.
The director responded yes, and mentioned drivers were getting paid through the end of the last school year which included “anything in their contract that did not reflect mileage, such as fuel.”
The commissioner made a comment about how he would have thought the drivers would prefer unemployment benefits before Colvin made a motion to approve the budget amendment using $86,183 from commissioners’ emergency reserve for non-public school bus drivers salaries, as well as a motion to approve the temporary suspension of out-of-county student transportation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
