Adults at the Northern Senior Activity Center got an opportunity for a bike ride and fresh air thanks to a special visit from Cycling Without Age of St. Mary’s County last week.
Christina Allen, the founder and pilot for the local nonprofit chapter, gave rides to seniors as part of a 10-year celebration for the global Cycling Without Age organization.
Allen said she got the idea to start the program after a community meeting in Leonardtown to come up with community enrichment ideas.
“One young woman there who lived in Sweden said, ‘Why don’t we have something like Cycling Without Age like they have in Sweden?’” Allen said.
Allen, an avid cyclist, jumped on the opportunity and signed up with the international organization based in Copenhagen, Denmark. She officially started the local chapter three years ago.
Cycling Without Age was founded in Europe in 2012 with the goal of “creating intergenerational relationships on cycle trishaw rides.” The organization has nearly 35,000 trained cycle pilots in 2,700 locations across the globe.
Allen received her trishaw, an electric motor-assisted, three-wheeled bike with room for two passengers and a "pilot" at the rear, in August 2019 and hosted rides in Leonardtown before the pandemic struck.
To keep the trishaw running, Allen removed the seats and turned the passenger bike into a delivery bike, delivering food to residents around her home.
Allen remarked that during the pandemic she put more miles on the trishaw to keep it running than ever before.
“Last year I clocked 2,160 miles by bicycle,” Allen said.
Riding the trail
With the pandemic fading into the rear view, Allen started a new partnership taking seniors at the senior center in Charlotte Hall on rides along the Three Notch Trail.
Rides are scheduled for the first Thursday of the month and take about 45 minutes to complete.
Keilan Ruppert, program specialist at the Northern Senior Activity Center, said he hoped seniors enjoyed the rides.
“It allows a nice relaxing time to take in the scenery of the trail, and they don’t have to worry about knowing how to ride a bike or being able to,” Ruppert said.
Barbara Holmberg, 79 of Mechanicsville was one of the first passengers on the 45-minute rides on Sept. 1.
Holmberg said she enjoyed the ride to look at the scenery and all the things she would have missed while riding in a car. While out, Allen and Holmberg stopped at the local farmers market.
Holmberg, treats in hand, encouraged other seniors at the center to give the trishaw rides a try.
“Let’s get out of the box and enjoy and look at the scenery,” Holmberg said.
For more information on Cycling Without Age of St. Mary’s County, visit the group’s page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CWASMC.