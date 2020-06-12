Nonprofit terminates director after controversial social media post

After making a negative statement about President Donald Trump on his personal Facebook page last week, Jason Aul, who served as the executive director of the county’s tourism agency since 2018, will no longer be working with the group.
And, according to a email Aul sent Thursday morning, he hired a lawyer “to protect me from additional attacks and violation of my labor rights.”
According to a June 10 press release from Visit St. Mary’s, a nonprofit funded by county government, Aul’s relationship with the group was ending immediately, and “the change in leadership will allow Visit St. Mary’s to refresh the tourism effort and to bring new energy towards goals and strategies contained in the Tourism and Hospitality Master Plan.”
The decision came after Aul, 31, made a post on his personal Facebook page claiming he does not respect current supporters of Trump, a statement that was not well received in a historically Republican county.
“I will continue to live my life as best as I can, love who I love, be friendly with whom I am friendly, and work diligently with all my colleagues and business partners. None of that will change,” Aul said in his social media post, as reported in another newspaper last week. “However, if you still support Donald Trump, I do not respect you.”
Aul, who confirmed the post this week, went on to say his stance isn’t related to political ideology or policy but rather the president’s conduct. “You can have the complete opposite policy position of mine on all issues, and it would not be a bother. I will not hold anything against you for voting for him previously,” Aul wrote.
The comments have since been removed from his social media page.
It was reported last week in The County Times that Regina Faden, board chair for Visit St. Mary’s, said an emergency meeting was held regarding Aul’s comments. She was quoted in the paper saying, “The opinions voiced by Mr. Aul were not the opinions of the board or Visit St. Mary’s. We take this situation seriously and are looking into it.”
When asked by a reporter from The Enterprise on Wednesday, Faden said the board stands by the quote, but would not comment any further on Aul.
“I have been fired due to political opinions prompted by the recent tragic events in our country,” Aul wrote in an email to The Enterprise on Wednesday evening. “These are opinions that I made on my personal Facebook account, on my own time, and on my own computer. More importantly, these were comments not at all related in any way to my work.”
He continued, “I wrote these comments in good faith, believing that in Maryland, the birthplace of religious toleration, would certainly respect my personal expression of my personal opinions on my own time and away from my job. However, clearly and sadly, I was mistaken to believe this. The substance of my views did not pertain to my work in any way.”
Aul claimed as of this Wednesday evening, after the press release was sent out, he still had not received an official termination notice, and he said he had “reached out to the council” as he considers “the best way to rectify the situation.”
In his email Thursday morning, Aul said called the move an “attack on our collective freedom of expression, freedom of ideals, and freedom of speech.”
Chris Kaselemis, director of the St. Mary’s department of economic development, told The Enterprise on Wednesday they will be recruiting a new director for Visit St. Mary’s, but how and when had not yet been worked through.
The board will soon embark on a “widespread effort to attract a new leader” and “the recruitment process will allow for consideration of local, regional and national candidates for the position,” according to the release.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he’s “sure the board will meet quickly” to review resumes and fill the position as soon as they can.
Visit St. Mary’s took on tourism duties originally performed within the department of economic development after the county identified the need for a separate tourism organization, according to the release. Although the agency is a separate nonprofit, all of its funding is provided by St. Mary’s commissioners. The county provides oversight to the agency, has a seat on the board of directors and provides free office space.
In 2018, Aul was selected to direct the new organization by the five-person board for Visit St. Mary’s, headed by Faden, who is also Historic St. Mary’s City’s executive director. Aul was appointed to focus on marketing and destination development. Social media development was to be a cornerstone of his marketing strategy.
