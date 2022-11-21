Justin Tyler Chapman, 19, of North Beach was indicted in St. Mary's County on Nov. 7 for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 11 counts of reckless endangerment from a vehicle and four handgun-related charges.
According to a court document, police responded after shots were fired on Oct. 7 at 6:05 p.m. in the 21400 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park.
Geneva Proctor said three bullets struck her home. Five shell casings were found on the road.
Multiple people were at the residence, including three boys ages 12, 14 and 15 who sitting on the porch.
Witnesses said a white vehicle with heavy front-end damage was the suspect vehicle in which occupants were wearing ski masks. One of the occupants was allegedly Amir Rashad Rich, who was recognized because his mask was up, according to the document.
One of the teen boys said that Rich had threatened violence to him on social media previously.
The suspect's vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic with Tennessee plates, was later found by police without anyone in it. However, Chapman's wallet and Tennessee driver's license, military ID and Navy Federal bank card were in the driver's side door, according to the document.
Two spent 9 mm casings were found in the vehicle.
Chapman had been stopped eight times while in the vehicle since Feb. 28, the document states.
He was arrested and ordered held without bond on Oct. 20 and 21.
According to the indictment, Chapman tried to murder Proctor, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. In addition, it stated that Chapman conspired with Rich to kill the trio.
A police officer's body camera captured an exchange on social media between Rich and the teen boy following the shootings, according to the document.
The reckless endangerment from a vehicle charges involve multiple other victims, including Proctor's father, Michael Winfield Proctor Sr., 64.
The indictment does not say that anyone was injured by the shootings.