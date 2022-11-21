Justin Tyler Chapman

 St. Mary's County Jail

Justin Tyler Chapman, 19, of North Beach was indicted in St. Mary's County on Nov. 7 for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 11 counts of reckless endangerment from a vehicle and four handgun-related charges. 

According to a court document, police responded after shots were fired on Oct. 7 at 6:05 p.m. in the 21400 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park. 


