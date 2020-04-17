Not-so-public hearing to held for fiscal 2021 budget

On Tuesday, St. Mary’s County residents will have the opportunity to comment on the $259.8 million recommended budget for fiscal 2021, although the public hearing won’t be so public this year.
The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. In addition to next fiscal year’s overall budget, other items to be discussed include the adoption of the constant yield tax rate; land use and growth management advertising fee; recreation and parks activity fund fees; recreation and parks Wicomico Golf fees; and the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad rescue tax change from $0.011 to $0.03.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) told The Enterprise this week that these budget hearings are usually held in a high school auditorium because of the volume of people who attend.
“I’ve seen anywhere from 50 to several hundred people come in the past,” he said.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the public hearing will not be open to the public. The session will, however, be streamed on YouTube and shown on Atlantic Broadband’s Channel 95.
Usually, the county finance officer would make a budget presentation and then commissioners would allow people to speak individually for three to five minutes, Guy said, but in this year’s case the information technology department is putting together a system, allowing the commissioners to go through comment calls one by one. Written comments can be submitted via email to csmc@stmarysmd.com or mailed to P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD, 20650. To call in during the session, dial 301-475-4200, ext. 1234.
“We hope to hear from people … The only controversy I see is the school board … they wanted more money than we gave them since the state cut them a little this year, but commissioners felt it was not the right time to give them more money, after funding well above maintenance of effort,” Guy said.
Recurring funding for the board of education increased by 3.5%, which brings total county funding to $109,942,921; state-mandated maintenance of effort requires $106,855,430, according to county budget documents. When combined with state and other funding, the board of education’s unrestricted operating next year would be $226.9 million, a 2.16% increase over the current year.
The county’s property tax rate is proposed to remain the same as the prior year at 0.8478 cents, which is 0.0119 cents higher than the constant yield tax rate of $.8359. The property tax revenue increase is about $2.8 million or 2.5% over the fiscal 2020 current budget. The senior tax credit programs collectively reduce property taxes by an estimated $975,000.
The county’s income tax rate is proposed to remain the same as the prior year, as well, at 3.17%. The income tax revenue for fiscal 2021 reflects an assumed 4.5% growth in taxable income and the additional revenue will fund public safety, education and county government.
Revenues are estimated to increase by about $12.5 million over the fiscal 2020 budget. Revenue growth, excluding rate increase and use of fund balance, for future budgets are projected to be between 3% and 4%.
The recommended construction budget for fiscal 2021 is around $87.5 million and includes projects such as a retrofit sidewalk program costing $762,500 this year, roadway and safety improvements equaling $4.6 million this year and the adult attention center upgrades to housing and medical units, costing about $12.2 million this year.
The county’s recurring funding for the sheriff’s office increased by 11.1%, totaling $48.8 million. The funding increase reflects the salary increases for sworn in employees and promotional ranks. The adult detention center project had construction funding starting in fiscal 2020, for a total project cost of $29 million. The project includes $13.6 million of state funding.
Recurring funding for county department-based activities and programs, excluding grants, increased by $1.2 million, or 2.74%. Departments reflect an increase of two positions. Funding for county employees includes year two of the three-year phase-in of compensation study, with a merit raise and 1% cost of living increase.
All submissions will be considered by the commissioners before they make a final decision on the budget.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) told The Enterprise on Wednesday he has been attending public hearings “since 2002 and maybe even before that,” but has never experienced a public hearing that wasn’t open to the public.
“We’re doing the best we can, given the guidance we’re being given,” he said, adding, he “hopes people will use the opportunity to voice their opinions,” even during these “unprecedented times.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said this week, he doesn’t remember ever being in a situation such as this in his 10 years as commissioner, or even prior to that.
“We are limited to the rules, and it’s unfortunate the public won’t be in front of us to speak,” he said, “But we are finding ways to let them speak” virtually, and provide them with access to information.
To view the recommended budget packet, visit www.stmarysmd.com/docs/The%20Recommended%20Budget%20Book%20April%202020.pdf.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews