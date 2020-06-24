Noxious weeds program to continue in county

The Maryland Department of Agriculture at a meeting last Tuesday requested the St. Mary’s commissioners continue their annual agreement for a noxious weeds program in the county.
The county entered into the agreement with the state in 1971 to establish the St. Mary’s County Weed Control Program to implement the Noxious Weed Law. This program benefits the citizens of county in containing regulated species that adversely affect land usage.
The implementation of the law involves surveying, identifying weed species, communicating with managers of property, recommending control measures and verifying compliance. Additionally, a spray service is offered by St. Mary’s government to control the noxious weeds. The program has been successful in ameliorating the spread and infestation of noxious weeds in St Mary’s, and is part of a statewide effort to control and eradicate noxious weeds.
According to the agreement, the county may appoint a weed advisory committee to assist the department in developing and implementing the program and employ a weed control coordinator who will cooperate with the department.
The program is set up in the county’s miscellaneous revolving fund and pays for itself, with no county funds required. In the event sprays are down or under projection, hourly employees generally work less hours and the reduced expenses will offset the reduction in revenues, according to meeting documents. It is projected that the program will generate $55,633 in revenue in fiscal year 2021 with the same amount of offsetting expenses.
On Tuesday, Lane Heimer, administrator of the noxious weed control program, told commissioners, “This document … allows for the cooperation” with the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the noxious weed control program, adding that Donnie Bowles is the coordinator in the county that handles contacts and spraying services.
“This year there is one new thing I should make you aware of. As of June 1, there are two new weeds that have been added to the noxious weed law in Maryland,” including Palmer amaranth (a type of pigweed) and common waterhemp, Heimer said. “So this is something we’ll be trying to do an outreach this year to make people aware of it.”
He mentioned, in the past the programs have all been proactive, trying to help residents and landowners to control the noxious weeds.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about illicit discharge from the use of herbicides that could potentially run off into the ground.
“We try to be very careful. … Our program selectively treats for the noxious weeds,” which also include Canada thistle and Johnson grass, Heimer replied. He said they use just a couple of different materials to treat small spots, allowing them to use less herbicide. They mostly use clopyralid for the thistle and glyphosate for the Johnson grass, which are the “safest materials we can use,” he said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the fiscal 2021 cooperative agreement with the state department of agriculture for the continuation of the program for the control and eradication of invasive weed species in the county.
