St. Mary's County Commissioner John O'Connor (R) is requesting an outside investigation regarding the medical marijuana grow house that is going up in Abell.
On March 28, O'Connor said he recently heard a rumor that two county commissioners, he and Todd Morgan (R), pressured two county officials to make concessions for a cannabis grow house in St. Mary's.
"It is essential for public trust that we confirm whether or not any improprieties occurred," O'Connor said in an email to County Attorney David Weiskopf.
O'Connor said he wanted an investigation of "all facets of the land use project."
He said that if the commissioners address the issue it would likely be done during executive session, which is closed to the public.
O'Connor said the allegations were made by Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R).
"He is engaged in a pattern and practice and using his office in order to facilitate actions that are illegal," O'Connor said of Hewitt. O'Connor called what Hewitt said "false propaganda."
When asked what actions are illegal, O'Connor said Hewitt is conducting an investigation and "he's not an investigator." O'Connor also alleged that Hewitt trespassed on the grow house property without approval of the owner, Charlie Mattingly.
Hewitt broached the subject of the grow house during the commissioners' March 15 meeting.
“I was appalled at what is being built in a critical area,” he said, noting that a 50,000-square-foot building is being built on the corner of Abell and Gerard's Cove roads.
A call to Hewitt this week for comment was not returned by deadline.
The medical marijuana grow house is one of only 20 allowed in the state. It is owned by Seven Points Agro, according to Mattlingy.
Mattingly opened SOMD Relief, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mechanicsville, several years ago.