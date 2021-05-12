The 2022 election cycle began in earnest in St. Mary's with its first entrant, Commissioner John O'Connor (R), filing last Wednesday for the commissioner president seat.
O'Connor, who has represented the third election district since 2014, said he was running for the spot to bring "new direction" to the board of county commissioners.
"It's leadership, it's about direction, it's about motivation, it's about looking at St. Mary's County as a whole," he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
He said that as a commissioner, he has seen that "every fight is about 'last place.'"
"There is no reason we should be continuing to fight for last place," he said.
As far as accomplishments while in office, beyond a successful push for pay parity for sheriff's office deputies last year and funding schools, O'Connor said many projects that stood still for years got moving when he came into office, such as the new Leonardtown library branch and Garvey Senior Activity Center, and meeting with the sheriff's office to move toward community policing.
"Changing lives is beyond taxes," he said. "I'm more about the bread and butter, where the rubber hits the road."
He said the recreation and parks department is "light years" ahead of where it was before he came into office, citing new turf fields and other upgrades to county parks.
"That's where the rubber hits the road. It's when someone's down here, playing lacrosse, and thinks 'I want to be in St. Mary's County,'" he said.
O'Connor currently works as an officer for the Seat Pleasant Police Department in Prince George's County, and served as a military police officer with the U.S. Army in Kosovo and Iraq, and was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device.
Incumbent Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said on Wednesday he has not made a decision on running yet, but welcomed challengers if he decides to run again.
"I haven't decided on that yet," Guy said, noting he is waiting for redistricting to be finished, around this fall or winter.
"I will say I'm enjoying what doing very much," he said. "We've done a tremendous job, we've accomplished very much."
The commissioner president, like other districts, is elected at large, but he or she can reside anywhere in the county. The president does set the agenda and preside over meetings, but like other commissioners has just one of five votes.
Maryland candidates must file by Feb. 22, 2022, for the June 28, 2022, primary election. The gubernatorial election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.