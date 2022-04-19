County Commissioner John O'Connor (R) may have surprised some when he filed late Friday, April 15, for county sheriff.
O'Connor, who currently serves District 3 and lives in Mechanicsville, had earlier filed for commissioner president but withdrew a couple weeks after current Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) filed and the same day current school board member Rita Weaver filed for the commissioner president spot. Two other Republicans have also filed for that seat.
O'Connor said he filed for sheriff last Friday at 8:15 p.m.; the deadline to file was 9 p.m. that day.
"I've wanted to run for sheriff for a while," he said, but added that he didn't want to jeopardize his wife, Elizabeth, who retired from the sheriff's office March 31. Also on April 15, Elizabeth O'Connor filed for the District 3 commissioner seat currently represented by her husband.
John O'Connor said he has 22 years of law enforcement experience. He said he left the District Heights Police Department in late February or early March after six months on the job to prepare for political office and because he disagreed with some policy decisions that were made by the District Heights City Council. He worked for the Seat Pleasant Police Department for 10 years prior to that.
O'Connor said he's wanted to serve in a greater capacity, noting his initial filing for commissioner president. "Everything lined up," he said.
"Violent crime is out of control. Traffic-related fatalities and accidents are out of control," he said. "And nobody is doing anything proactively about it. If we continue down the path of the same administration, the people are going to get the status quo."
Also running for the position to replace longtime Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) are Capt. Steve Hall and Sgt. Todd Fleenor. Hall has been with the St. Mary's sheriff's office 32 years and Fleenor more than 20 years, according to O'Connor.
"I've watched violent crime in this county rapidly increasing over the last four to six years," O'Connor said. "It's across the county, but obviously the hub is in the south end of the county."
In addition, "traffic fatalities continue to rise," he said. On a per capita basis, there's an average of one person dying each month in a traffic-related fatality, he said.
"I have the experience and the expertise to combat it," he said, matter-of-factly. "It's how you deploy your resources and the skills of the agency in being able to adapt to the crime."
He favors community policing, including the "rent program" that involves an officer living in a low-income housing complex.
O'Connor said the sheriff's traffic enforcement unit currently consists of two people, but he would expand it.
"It all starts with a traffic stop," he said.
There are "quite a few" state police on patrol in addition to the traffic enforcement unit, but O'Connor wants to focus on stopping "aggressive, distracted and drunk driving."
He also wants to establish a violent crime unit, noting the only similar such entity is a youth gun violence task force.
"It's obvious that the knowledge base is lacking," he said, referring to combating violent crime. "It's thinking outside the box and being constitutional and legal while doing it."
O'Connor said the sheriff's office is well-funded. "It's a matter of recruitment and retention," he said. Although this is a problem nationwide, there's things that can be done.