Where Maryland and Virginia's waters meet in the Chesapeake Bay, so-called "oyster wars" broke out throughout the 19th century, author Jamie Goodall told a socially distanced crowd at a St. Mary's County Historical Society event on Monday.
Goodall, a historian with a focus on piracy who recently published the book "Pirates of the Chesapeake Bay: From the Colonial Era to the Oyster Wars" focusing on the feuds over oyster harvesting, visited St. Mary's Ryken High School earlier this week as part of the historical society's "Thinking Historically" series, which plans to focus on "lesser known stories" of Southern Maryland, Peter LaPorte, the historical society's director, said.
The sometimes violent oyster wars were fueled by several oyster harvesting laws passed in both Maryland and Virginia in the mid-19th century which aimed to prevent overharvesting of the oyster-rich Chesapeake. Violators of the oyster laws, which limited the harvesting of Maryland oysters to only Maryland residents, outlawed dredging and later required annual permits to harvest oysters, were dubbed "oyster pirates."
After the Civil War, when oysters experienced a popularity boom, Goodall said clashes began to intensify.
At that time, the Chesapeake region produced 50% of the world's oyster exports, "so you could see how this was a lucrative, but sometimes deadly business," Goodall said.
While most people made about $500 a year, those who were willing to dredge for oysters, which was against the law, were able to make almost $2,000 a year as a captain. The alternative method, tonging, was much slower and less profitable.
Maryland's waters, although prohibited, were especially attractive to Virginia watermen, Goodall said, and some Virginians would sail into the state waters after dark with black masts to dredge for oysters.
Due to the uptick in clashes on the bay, and plenty of illegal oyster harvesting, Maryland established the State Oyster Police Force in 1868, a predecessor to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police.
While Virginia attempted to outlaw dredging, the law was not followed. In 1882, then-Gov. William Cameron had a plan to lay down the law — he armed a boat with volunteers, weapons and food and sent it into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
"The goal was simple, and that was for the oyster dredgers to surrender quickly at the sight of heavily armed troops," Goodall said.
The short-term plan, for the most part, worked, yielding 59 dredgers' arrests and sentences to one year in prison, the sentences later commuted to about 60 days.
The long-term plan to deter oyster piracy did not work, though, with many of the same dredgers coming back onto the water.
In a second attempt in early 1883, this time with the press invited to watch, Cameron was humiliated with defeat after oyster pirates had advanced notice of the operation and were able to counter the attack by fleeing to Maryland.
One of Goodall's favorite ships involved in the operation, which was part of the second oyster war, was the "Dancing Molly," a ship which appeared as an easy target as its crew had stopped to gather wood.
Unbeknownst to Cameron's ships, however, a few women, who were experienced seafarers, were left on the ship, and were able to successfully flee the impending attack.
Goodall said oystering began to decline around the turn of the century, and many oyster plants began to close, but the states' oyster enforcement officers continued working until just after World War II, when Berkeley Muse and his friend Harvey King of Colonial Beach, Va., decided to go on a late-night dredging expedition in Maryland.
Maryland's oyster navy had been staking out, and at daybreak, fired warning shots before firing at the men's motor, missing and striking King in the leg, and Muse in the chest.
Muse later died of his injuries, and the state's heavy oyster patrols started to dwindle down, eventually integrating into the Department of Natural Resources Police.
LaPorte, the historical society's director, said he is hoping to arrange for a few more talks this summer, specifically including Charles W. Mitchell, the editor of "Maryland Voices of the Civil War," as well as Bart Talbert, who wrote "Maryland: The South's First Causality," a book that LaPorte said is liable to "wrinkle the spines of some [Abraham] Lincoln lovers."