Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred late Friday evening in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly before 10:55 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, two troopers from the state police Leonardtown barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood for a report of a possible suicidal person, according to a release from the agency.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews