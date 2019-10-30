Great Mills High School received $60,000 in federal funding last week to go toward safety and security.
“I’m very grateful we have that funding,” Mike Wyant, the school system’s director of safety and security, said. “It’s fantastic.”
The money comes through the U.S. Department of Education’s Justice Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program with help from Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). The money is in response to the shooting at Great Mills on March 20, 2018, that left two dead, including the student shooter, and one injured.
“GMHS students, faculty, and the greater community continue to grapple with the effects of last year’s tragedy,” Cardin said in a press release. “This funding will help to guard against similar incidents in the future and to increase the ability of students and educators to feel secure in schools.”
“While this funding is important and will ensure Great Mills High School has access to resources to prevent future acts of gun violence, we must also focus on the importance of passing commonsense gun violence prevention legislation in Congress,” Hoyer said in a press release, later referencing legislation that would expend gun background checks.
In June 2018, the school system received $189,202 in federal funds to spend on services like daytime and evening counseling, hiring additional safety assistants at all school sites and providing training to school counselors and psychologists.
Since then, vestibules have been added to each public high school with security staff and a door monitoring system. Ballistic laminates, which keep window glass in place and buys time if someone were to attack from the outside, have been placed on the windows of each middle and high school. Each school in the county has security cameras. Also, each middle and high school has a dedicated school resource officer, except for Chesapeake Public Charter School.
A portion of Maryland’s Safe to Learn grant, $60,000, was designated for mental health counseling services at multiple schools and approved by the St. Mary’s school board last November.
The school board approved a $790,414 grant in May that allowed eight behavioral health assistants to work in each public middle and high school. And the board approved a $66,000 contract extension this month with the Center for Children, a mental health service provider with offices in Southern Maryland that assists multiple public schools.
Karin Bailey, chairperson of the school board, said there is “a plan in place as money comes available” to prioritize the funding. She said she expects the school system will use the newest $60,000 for Great Mills High School’s safety and security and reallocate the original funds meant for the school’s security to other priorities.
Wyant said nothing has been finalized yet, and they have meetings this week to create official plans for the $60,000. However, he said he expects the funding “to be in that same arena” of what the nearly $190,000 was spent on last year — mental health services and additional safety personnel.
“Now we have to sit down and work it out,” he said.
