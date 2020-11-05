While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, residents without access to internet and business owners in St. Mary’s County have several grant opportunities to look forward to.
St. Mary’s commissioners received updates regarding Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security grant projects, such as the small business assistance program and cable connectivity, at last week’s meeting.
Commissioners approved a spending plan submitted to the state on May 5 for a total of $19.8 million for CARES grant funding, with $9.9 million for public health expenditures being allocated to the health department. The other $9.9 million was allocated to the county for payroll expenses, to facilitate compliance, economic support and governmental function expenses.
Large projects noted in the spending plan for the county government’s share included $2 million for a small business program and $3 million to provide cable connectivity to the county’s “middle mile,” providing the opportunity for internet connectivity for those working and learning at home.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Chris Kaselemis, director of the department of economic development, told commissioners the business program has been “very successful” in “helping hundreds of small businesses” during the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned 330 applications have been submitted with 250 approved and 50 still in review. This puts project spending currently at $1,775,000, with a remainder of $225,000.
The director said applications have slowed down and recommended ending the program by Dec.1. He added the state has provided additional funding to the department and they plan to use $750,000 specifically for restaurants.
“We’re proposing $10,000 grants to cover 78 restaurants,” to purchase outdoor heaters, tents and other infrastructure to help them stay afloat, he said.
Bob Kelly, director of the county’s department of information technology, brought commissioners “up to speed” on three major internet projects in the county.
Regarding the middle mile project, Kelly said almost 15 miles of infrastructure has been installed so far. He claimed not many are connected yet but the infrastructure is now available to be connected to in certain locations.
“Within the next couple of weeks, folks will be getting fired up,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about whether CARES funds for the projects must be spent or encumbered by the end of the year with the director responding the money needs to be spent
As part of the middle mile project, the department is also working to provide Wi-Fi to three county parks, including Chaptico Park, John V. Baggett Park and Judge P.H. Dorsey Memorial Park.
While they began installing cable underground at Chaptico, the other locations should be complete within the next couple of weeks, he said.
Earlier in the year, the board of education accepted from the Governor’s Office for Rural Broadband and the Department of Housing and Community Development the Broadband for Unserved Students a grant of $1,584,000 for the construction costs of cable expansions for rural locations to existing cable plant up to 1,500 feet.
Kelly reminded commissioners they promised the state they’d connect about 172 student addresses to the internet before the end of the year. So far, 91 agreements have been signed so “we are well on our way,” Kelly said, adding that 151 locations still need to be confirmed for eligibility.
Commissioners recently approved $100,000 of CARES funds for a broadband assessment, where a third-party company will “come into our town ... to look at infrastructure, facilities, and providers and give recommendations” for improved service, he said.
A broadband survey, released Oct. 22 as part of the assessment, yielded responses from over 1,200 residents and 46 businesses within the first 24 hours.
“We’re looking for exciting responses with that,” Kelly said, mentioning the information can be used to help determine where middle mile efforts should be concentrated next.
Hewitt asked if it was true Atlantic Broadband was planning on reopening an office in the county. Kelly said he pointed out to the company it is a requirement in their cable franchise agreement they have an office in the county if customers reach 3,000, and he confirmed they “expect to reopen their office around Thanksgiving.” He also mentioned Atlantic Broadband has improved call times after residents complained of waiting hours to speak to a representative.
“We’re in a very good place,” Kelly said. “But we have a lot of work to do before Dec. 31.”
