The Maryland Department of Transportation is prepping to reconfigure the Great Mills Road and Route 5 intersection by closing access from nearby Old Great Mills Road onto northbound Route 5. The work is expected to be complete by the end of August, with no set start date yet.
MDOT’s State Highway Administration is acting on a county request to install restrictions preventing drivers from turning right onto northbound Route 5 from southbound Old Great Mills Road ahead of any work to reconfigure the main intersection itself.
The right-in lane from northbound Route 5 onto Old Great Mills Road, which is often used to access a corner gas station, will remain open, according to state highway staff.
Vehicles traveling south on Great Mills Road often bypass the Route 5 and Great Mills Road intersection “by using Old Great Mills Road to turn right onto northbound MD 5,” Corren Johnson, district engineer with state highway, wrote in a letter to St. Mary’s commissioners. Reducing access to Route 5 from Old Great Mills Road will “reduce the number of vehicle conflict points” there, Johnson wrote.
Subsequently, the traffic signal at Old Great Mills Road will be covered and deactivated, she added.
“This traffic pattern change will affect numerous motorists and surrounding businesses,” Johnson wrote. “This work will require the completion of a design layout, followed by signage and quick curb installation.”
“We’ve pushed as hard we can to make this happen,” Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said Monday. “It’s now the county’s No. 1 priority … I’m working closely with Senator [Jack] Bailey [(R-St. Mary’s, Calvert)] and the county commissioners to apply for [federal grant funding], but also working parallel to this, I’m not changing course in getting” state funding, he said.
Crosby has said the intersection is one of his chief priorities in his first term.
The St. Mary’s commissioners listed improvements at the intersection as their primary transportation initiative in their annual priorities letter to state transportation officials this year. The Maryland transportation department has pushed the project forward as its only application statewide for a federal Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, for the $31.8 million project.
That grant package includes a request for funding for part of the FDR Boulevard project, which also “funnels into the bottleneck” in the Great Mills corridor, Crosby said.
That money would widen Route 5 to an undivided four-lane section of roadway, and would add 11-foot-wide outside travel lanes, with 5-foot bicycle lanes along both sides of Route 5. The bridge over St. Mary’s River, which is “in fair condition but approaching poor,” according to a state transportation report, would also be replaced.
