The four state legislators for St. Mary’s joined the county commissioners Tuesday night to discuss 18 law proposals for review before the General Assembly’s 2020 session.
Among the changes to law were three proposals from the commissioners related to the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act: to allow closed meetings for investment of public funds, legal advice and cybersecurity; to add the public library board, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission and the housing authority to a list of public agencies that must abide by the act and to encourage the use of new technology; and to remove subcommittees from the definition of public agency, thus allowing those committees to meet behind closed doors.
When it came time to discuss the three separately proposed changes, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) said he decided to group them into one package, and remained vague when discussing the individual pieces of legislation.
“I’m a big fan of sunshine laws and these are for the most part increasing transparency. I think they are good bills,” Morgan said, adding that “once we get this drawn up, we are going to go on the side of more transparency. We also look forward to working with new technology.”
Although the addition of the library board, MetCom and the housing authority to the list of public agencies would increase transparency, the other two bills would actually do the opposite, allowing more topics to be discussed in closed sessions insulated from public scrutiny.
Since 1976, St. Mary’s is the only Maryland county with its own open meetings law, being more restrictive on government and more open to citizens by preventing more types of meetings from happening behind closed doors.
The state delegation had few words to offer on the topic before moving on to the next item on the agenda, leaving some audience members confused about Morgan’s comments.
“How would restricting access to meetings be increasing transparency?” an audience member asked, unplanned, after feeling compelled to speak after noticing the delegation’s lack of explanation.
“This package of bills has more transparency than what we have now,” Morgan said in response, suggesting that as a bundle the bills would provide the public with more information and access than they have now.
Removing subcommittees from public agency would be a bad idea and most likely move decision making into those private subcommittees, Deb Rey, a former Republican delegate, said at the meeting.
Neither Morgan, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) nor Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) specifically addressed the three proposals on an individual basis, and continued to treat them as a set that could not be separated, despite the fact that the commissioners had presented them as three separate proposals.
“We submit a lot of bills that never see the light of day,” Morgan said, trying to level with the audience. “But rest assured we’ll be sitting on the side of more transparency.”
All three of the proposed changes will be carried to Annapolis during next spring’s General Assembly session, where they will require a majority vote among the entire state’s representatives in order to change the local law.
