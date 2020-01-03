The number of opioid-related deaths through nine months remained the same in St. Mary’s in 2019 compared to the year before, according to a report from the state.
The Opioid Operational Command Center and the Maryland Department of Health released their third-quarter statistics this week, and the numbers show the county had 22 opioid-related intoxication deaths between January 2019 and September 2019. That was the same number as during those months in 2018.
The number refers to deaths that were the result of recent ingestion or exposure to any opioid, whether prescribed or illicit. And it only includes deaths that were classified as accidental or undetermined.
Calvert County had 17 deaths in the first nine months of 2019 and 16 deaths within that time in 2018, while Charles County had 20 deaths during the nine-month period and 13 the year prior.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office keeps its own overdose data. Jason Babcock, spokesperson for the office, said the agency had logged 26 fatal overdoses as of Dec. 18, and 180 non-fatal overdoses. In 2018, there were 195 non-fatal overdoses and 28 fatal overdoses.
“So the numbers are fairly similar from this year to last year,” Babcock said.
He said they regularly deploy Narcan, a substance medical officials use to treat narcotic overdoses.
“Even the civilians at the sheriff’s office have Narcan,” the spokesperson said. He added anyone can pick up Narcan from the health department “if worried about a loved one or neighbor.”
Earlier in 2019, St. Mary’s, with a population of over 112,000 people, reported a total of 11 opioid-related intoxication deaths between January and June, a decline from the 18 deaths reported in the first six months of 2018. Included in those numbers were 10 deaths related to heroin in the first half of 2018, but only three in 2019. Fentanyl caused 14 deaths in the first half of 2018, but that number dropped to nine the following year.
Calvert, with a population of about 92,000, had a total of 13 drug and alcohol-related deaths during the first half of 2018; that number went up to 17 in 2019. Charles County, with a population of about 161,500 reported 12 deaths in the first half of 2018 and went up slightly to 13 the first half of the following year. The state reports opioid deaths accounted for 88.7% of the 1,774 total unintentional intoxication deaths during the three quarters of 2019. It’s a 4.8% decline of opioid-related deaths compared to the first nine months of 2018.
“The third-quarter data show that we must remain completely dedicated to this cause. While opioid-related fatalities have fallen from their all-time highs, they continue to represent an unprecedented threat to Maryland’s citizens — a threat that we are working overtime to neutralize,” Steve Schuh, executive director of the OOCC, said in a press release.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews