Alissa Kircher’s eating habits changed forever one day in 2013 when she was perusing the internet and happened upon an undercover video shot at a meat processing plant.
“Being an animal lover my entire life, I made myself watch it, and from that point on, I knew I just couldn’t contribute to this any longer,” said Kircher, now 38. “I couldn’t sit here and continue to harm [animals] by what I was putting on my plate or in my body. Literally, overnight it was, OK, here’s what I’m going to do.’”
And what Kircher did was join the approximately one million people in the country who classify themselves as vegan, according to research by Vegetarian Times Magazine.
And vegans will not only celebrate World Vegan Day today but also will have more dining options as SOMD Vegan Restaurant Week gets underway at 18 eateries in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties tomorrow through Saturday, Nov. 9.
“We decided to do it because veganism in itself is really exploding in 2019,” said Kircher, who organized the event with friend Rebecca Burnett. “We really wanted to give Southern Maryland a chance to partake in vegan food and vegan dining and vegan living because it really is becoming much more mainstream now.”
According to The Economist, internet searches for “vegan” have jumped 550% over the last five years.
One of those who will be offering vegan choices at a sold-out class is Gwyn Novak, the owner of No Thyme To Cook in Solomons.
“There’s a misconception that vegans are nutty, crunchy people, but the food can be fabulous,” said Novak, who will whip up roasted cauliflower soup, Cajun pecan falafel with Creole sauce, mushroom and sweet pea risotto and a dark chocolate tofu cheesecake at the sold-out class. “It’s very crab, it’s very fish, it’s very seafood oriented [in Calvert], which is fabulous, but for a vegan, this is your chance and your week if you want to try it.”
Diners who order a vegan dish from a participating restaurant will receive a ticket to be entered into a raffle for a vegan gift basket, which will be drawn Nov. 13.
“It was a pleasant surprise in a lot of ways because we weren’t expecting to get such a positive reaction,” Kircher said of the participating restaurants’ response. “The support from the community has been incredible.”
“I think [it’s gotten more popular] because it stems back to so much nationwide and worldwide coverage of it now,” said Kircher, who quit her government job and now organizes vegan events. “There’s so many more products and restaurants and meal replacement options and meat and dairy substitutes now.”
But becoming a vegan wasn’t easy, especially in the beginning.
“At first [the reaction] was quite mixed, and being the only one in family circles and social circles it was, ‘What do we do with you [for meals]?” said Kircher, a self-professed cheese addict. “Everyone just thinks we sit around eating carrot sticks and lettuce like a rabbit, and I’m like, ‘Uh, no.’ It’s the quintessential stereotype that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are times I’ll go weeks without eating salads. My go-to meals are potatoes, pasta, and I get creative with them.”
Vegans remove all animal-based products from both their diets and fashion choices.
“It was difficult when I first decided because I didn’t have a network of anyone around me,” said Kircher, who lives in Leonardtown. “There was no one I could go up to and say, ‘What do you eat? What do you buy?’ It was a complete learning experience from the get-go.”
Kircher said she could only find one retailer at which to purchase vegan-friendly food.
“When I moved here [from Washington] there was one local business I could shop at so I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to survive here,” Kircher said, referring to Good Earth Natural Foods in Leonardtown. “And in that time it’s been such a testament to how much [veganism] has grown because now I literally can go into every big-box grocery store or you name it, and there are a plethora of vegan grocery items.”
Even fast-food restaurants are debuting vegan-based choices.
“You might find you love it, and even if you try, it doesn’t mean you have to go vegan for the rest of your life,” said Novak, who added she is considering adding vegan classes to her schedule. “Every once in a while, it’s a nice way to give your body a break.”
The following eateries are participating in the SOMD Vegan Restaurant Week:
• The Beanery, 22741 Three Notch Road in California. Call 301-737-0777, or go to www.thebeaneryandcafe.com
• Blue Wind Gourmet, 22803 Gunston Drive in Lexington Park. Call 301-737-2714, or go to www.bluewindgourmet.com.
• Bollywood Masala, 23418 Three Notch Road in California. Call 301-862-7735, or go to www.bollywoodmasalacalifornia.com.
• Botanic Deli and Cafe, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Call 240-304-0855, or go to https://m.facebook.com/botanicdelicafe.
• The CD Cafe, 14350 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Call 410-326-3877, or go to www.thecdcafe.com.
• The Dry Dock, 251 C St. in Solomons. Call 410-326-4817, or go to http://zahnisers.com/amenities/restaurant.
• Elements – Eatery & Mixology, 46580 Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. Call 301-862-5303, or go to www.elements-food.com.
• The Front Porch, 22770 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-1009, or go to www.thefrontporchmd.com.
• Good Earth Natural Foods, 41675 Park Ave. in Leonardtown. Call 301-475-1630, or go to www.goodearthnaturals.com.
• Lotus Kitchen, 14618 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Call 410-326-8469, or go to www.lotuskitchensolomons.com.
• Kingfishers, 14442 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Call 410-394-0236, or go to www.stoneysseafoodhouse.com.
• The Lobby Coffee Bar & Cafe, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Call 410-257-5662, or go to www.lobbycoffee.com.
• No Thyme To Cook, 14624 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Call 443-624-5048, or go to www.nothymetocook.com.
• Real Food Studio, a food truck operated by Ruddy Duck. For a list of locations, the truck will be at, go to https://m.facebook.com/realfoodstudio.
• Ruddy Duck Brewery, 13200 Dowell Road in Dowell. Call 410-394-3825, or go to www.ruddyduckbrewery.com.
• Ruddy Duck Alehouse, 16810 Piney Point Road in Piney Point. Call 301-994-9944, or go to www.ruddyduckseafood.com.
• The Slice House, 41565 Park Ave. in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6577.
• Taphouse 1637, 23418 Three Notch Road in California. Call 301-862-3166, or go to www.taphouse1637.com.
For more information on SOMD Vegan Restaurant Week, email somdveganevents@gmail.com, or go to www.facebook.com/somdveganrestaurantweek.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL