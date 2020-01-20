A regional organization presented short- and long-term plans to address the area’s transportation needs, including five large-scale projects aimed to improve transit and alleviate traffic congestion.
The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization held its open house at the Lexington Park library, where it presented the Moving Forward 2045 long-range transportation final draft plan to the public on Thursday.
The MPO region includes so-called urbanized areas of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. The organization is responsible for setting priorities for regional transportation planning, including improvements to roadways, transit systems and bike facilities.
Incorporated in the region is the southern tip of Calvert County and St. Mary’s County from about Hollywood down through St. Mary’s City, mainly the eastern part of the county up against Patuxent River Naval Air Station. In 2010, the Lexington Park-California-Chesapeake Ranch Estates urban area reached a population of 50,000, the number of people needed to be designated as a Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The organization is made up of professionals such as urban planners and engineers and the committee consists of one commissioner from Calvert, one commissioner from St. Mary’s, and a Maryland Department of Transportation secretary or designee.
Dan Janousek, regional planner for the Maryland Department of Transportation, told The Enterprise the “fiscally contained finance plan” has a total of “$964 million available” for projects in the 2045 plan.
Planner Kwasi Bosompem thanked residents for their input in the plan and also Bill Hunt, St. Mary’s director of land use and growth management, and John Deatrick, St. Mary’s director of public works and transportation, for their help in the development of the plan.
CH Planning, a woman-owned enterprise, was selected to develop the MPO’s Moving Forward 2045 long-range transportation plan. Jaime Phillips, a representative of CH Planning, gave a short presentation at the meeting, overviewing public survey results and recommended projects in the plan.
A public survey which took place from September through November yielded 1,371 responses, asking respondents to rank goals in order of importance.
The No. 1 goal was to manage the existing transportation system, with enhancing access to mobility ranked second, then supporting economic vitality, providing a connected, multi-modal transportation system, improving safety and security, and conserving the environment.
There are five significant federally funded projects of focus between 2026 and 2030, according to Phillips.
These projects include: the road widening, intersection improvements and a bridge replacement on Route 5 from Indian Bridge Road to Great Mills Road costing $28 million; a four-lane widening of Route 4 from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge to Route 235 costing $80 million; interchange construction for the Route 4 and Route 235 intersection in Lexington Park costing $180 million; a four-lane widening from the Johnson bridge to Patuxent Parkway in Calvert costing $10 million; and construction of a new four-lane bridge over the Patuxent River costing $575 million. The cost of those five major project is $873 million.
Residents in attendance were encouraged to review the plan and use sticky notes to leave feedback directly on a copy of the draft plan or available comment board.
Feedback will be taken into consideration and the final approval for the plan will be in March.
For more information, visit the website www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.
