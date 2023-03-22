In 1970, the Beach Boys released “Add Some Music To Your Day,” and three local nonprofits are hoping that elementary children take that title to heart by developing an interest in both musical instruments and performing.

Building Bridges, the Joey A. Miller Foundation and COSMIC Symphony introduced students from several St. Mary's elementary schools to a mini-concert by accordion player Brandy DePhillip on March 13 in Lexington Park.


