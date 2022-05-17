Over 75,000 people were registered to vote in St. Mary's County as of May 9, according to a document provided by Wendy Adkins, the county's director of elections.
Countywide, there are 30,943 Republicans and 25,852 Democrats, along with 17,002 unaffiliated voters, 463 Libertarians and 112 Greens.
The new commissioners and school board districts show Democrats with a 1,590-voter advantage over Republicans in District 4, which includes Great Mills and Lexington Park.
In addition, 3,889 unaffiliated or independent voters are registered in District 4. Those people can vote in the general election in November unless they change their voter registration to a political party by June 28 for the July 19 primary. They can also cast votes in the primary for nonpartisan races like the local school board.
A number of county residents lobbied the county's redistricting board last year to keep Great Mills and Lexington Park grouped together after a draft map split up the area.
District 1, which covers much of the southern portion of the county, gives Republicans a 549-voter advantage over Democrats. Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) and school board member Rita Weaver currently represent that district.
Colvin said the biggest change from redistricting locally was that his district gained areas mainly from District 2, which is represented by Mike Hewitt (R) and school board member Jim Davis and includes the Leonardtown and Hollywood areas.
"My district now stretches from Ryken [High School] to Point Lookout [State Park]," Colvin said. "It is a huge district." Colvin said District 1 gained areas on the southern part of Leonardtown and didn't lose much due to population growth in District 2.
There are 4,300-plus unaffiliated voters each in Districts 1-3.
The GOP has a 2,338-voter advantage in District 2 and nearly 3,800 more voters than Democrats in District 3.
In state legislative districts, Republicans hold big advantages in Districts 29A and 29C with 5,000-plus more in the northern district and 3,000-plus more in the central district. That doesn't include 6,710 and 4,070 unaffiliated voters in those districts.
District 29B is a different story, however, as Democrats have a 3,186-voter advantage, not counting 6,222 independents. That district, which represents the southern part of the county, typically features a close race.
Incumbent Del. Brian Crosby (D) will face Valarie Dove-Swaringer in the Democratic primary on July 19 before the winner faces off with Republican Deb Rey, a former delegate who lost to Crosby four years ago, in November.
In District 29C, the Democratic Central Committee designated Bill Bates as a candidate on April 20. He will face the winner of a Republican primary race between Todd B. Morgan and Timothy E. Gowan in November.
Those who want to run as independent candidates face deadlines of July 5 to file paperwork and Aug. 3 to file signatures and other forms.
Ten years ago the county's registration was nearly split between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter holding a slight majority of 25,721 to 25,295. There were also approximately 12,000 people registered as unaffiliated in 2012, according to the state board of elections website.