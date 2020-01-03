Two St. Mary’s oyster farmers are using university research partnerships to study how to grow and process the bivalves more efficiently.
They’re working with Maryland Industrial Partnerships, or MIPS, a program that assists companies in doing research in conjunction with state universities through University of Maryland’s engineering school.
In 2009, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources encouraged MIPS to fund research for companies developing products that help the Chesapeake Bay, a news release from the state government says.
Companies pay an amount into MIPS, which is matched by the program to fund public research that can benefit their respective industries.
In St. Mary’s, 38° North and Hollywood Oyster Company have been using those programs.
J.D. Blackwell of 38° North, a Ridge oyster farm, has been doing research with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science “for about three years” now, and is working on two projects, one on promoting higher oyster yields, and another on keeping oysters alive.
“We want to see how we can process oysters more efficiently,” Blackwell said.
The researchers do most of their work at UMCES’ Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, Blackwell said, and look into oyster larvae behaviors, seeing how to achieve a higher setting efficiency, which is the percentage of oyster larvae which result in a spat that go to a nursery or planting ground.
“One out of five will do that transition,” Blackwell said. “We’re looking to see if we can figure out how to get three or four out of five.”
To achieve that, the team is researching the use of oyster larvae sourced from the same place the oysters are being set.
“We’ve had some good results” so far, Blackwell said of the program’s progress.
In the other project, researchers are “trying different variations” on the oyster raising process to prevent oysters from dying off.
“The farm raised oysters get near their market size, then they die,” Blackwell said. “It’s not very efficient.”
Up north, the Hollywood Oyster Company became involved with Maryland Industrial Partnerships in October to research a Mobile Oyster Processing System, or MOPS, with graduate students at Morgan State University.
While the project is still in its infancy, the MOPS research will eventually create a system for sorting and tumbling oysters efficiently, Hollywood Oyster founder Tal Petty said.
“We’re doing systems design analysis,” Petty said, explaining that “ideally, as a farmer, [the oysters] are constantly growing,” and farmers “need to process them as they’re growing.”
The oyster company is working with Leeroy Bronner, an associate professor in the industrial and systems engineering field at Morgan State, and two graduate engineering students to develop the system.
“We’re doing object oriented analysis, what to do, what are the steps to do it,” Petty said, adding that the researchers are “applying IT analysis” to the oyster process.
The graduate students working on the project are “excited to apply their science to the physical world of the oyster,” Petty said.
The competing oystermen say Maryland’s aquaculture boom, and research involved in the process, is not only good for business, but also for the Chesapeake. “Any neighbor of an oyster farm will tell you there’s more fish, more crabs around,” Petty said.
“The fundamental problem with the Chesapeake is there’s too many nutrients,” Blackwell said, the main culprit being green algae. “The historic predator of algae, is Crassostrea virginica,” or the Eastern oyster, which Blackwell said is “the solution that kept [the bay] in balance a hundred years ago.”
Efficiently processing oysters is “the true solution for the Chesapeake,” Blackwell said.
“It’s truly what I love about this business,” Blackwell said. “The oyster is a true win-win-win for the Chesapeake.”
