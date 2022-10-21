State, federal and local officials came together on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the completion of an oyster reef restoration project in the St. Mary's River and three other Chesapeake Bay tributaries on the Eastern Shore. 

The St. Mary's River project was completed this year, and projects in the Little Chopticon, Harris Creek and Tred Avon rivers were completed in 2020 and 2021. 

