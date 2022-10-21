Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore, speaks during a celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, marking the completion of oyster planting in the St. Mary's River. Also pictured are Sean Corson, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland).
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
A healthy restored reef in the Little Choptank River is one result of the project.
State, federal and local officials came together on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the completion of an oyster reef restoration project in the St. Mary's River and three other Chesapeake Bay tributaries on the Eastern Shore.
The St. Mary's River project was completed this year, and projects in the Little Chopticon, Harris Creek and Tred Avon rivers were completed in 2020 and 2021.
"The Army Corps [of Engineers] was critical to this project," U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said at the event, which was held at St. Mary's College of Maryland's James P. Muldoon River Center. "The oyster population is rebounding." He said officials were celebrating "the 10th billion seeding."
A total of 830 acres were restored through the four projects, he said, add that equates to the size of 600 football fields.
Sean Corson, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Silver Spring, said it was "the world's largest oyster restoration." He noted that people from 12 foreign countries have come to Maryland to learn about it.
"I've seen the difference that planting oysters makes," Corson said, adding that the project is 98% successful. "The reef is growing vertically and horizontally" and removing nitrogen from the water.
In some places in the Chesapeake Bay, an oyster reef can reduce erosion, he said.
Lt. Col. David Myers of the Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore said that the Army Corps of Engineers office in Norfolk helped on the project.
Mostly regional-sourced material like mixed shale and stone were used to make the oyster reefs, Myers said.
Myers noted that a single adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water in 24 hours.
Matt Fleming, acting assistant secretary of aquatic resources at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said that local watermen provided vessels for surveying and planning.
Ward Slacum, executive director of the Oyster Recovery Partnership, said a blend of science and practical knowledge was needed to complete the project.
Slacum noted that the Horn Point Lab at the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science in Cambridge produced the oysters.
Kim Couranz, NOAA communications specialist, said the Oct. 21 event celebrated "not only completion of initial restoration in the St. Mary's River, but also in the Tred Avon and Little Choptank rivers, which were completed in recent years, but hadn't been celebrated in person due to the pandemic until now."
Officials hope to complete an oyster reef restoration project on the Manokin River on the Eastern Shore in the future.