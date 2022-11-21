The former husband of a woman who stole $475,000 from the federal government was sentenced on Nov. 1. 

District Court Judge Paula Xinis gave Lusby resident Michael Vincent Pace, 42, five years of probation for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and five years of probation for aiding and abetting theft of government property. The sentences in the case, which involved family members who filed fraudulent claims to the Veterans Administration and Social Security, will run concurrently.


