The former husband of a woman who stole $475,000 from the federal government was sentenced on Nov. 1.
District Court Judge Paula Xinis gave Lusby resident Michael Vincent Pace, 42, five years of probation for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and five years of probation for aiding and abetting theft of government property. The sentences in the case, which involved family members who filed fraudulent claims to the Veterans Administration and Social Security, will run concurrently.
Pace was ordered to make restitution of $370,912 plus pay a $200 assessment. He was also ordered to pay $500 a month for five years, or $30,000, and a judgment was issued against him for the restitution amount.
Pace was ordered to stay on home detention with a monitoring device for 18 months. He will only be allowed to leave his home for work, religious services, education, medical appointments or to go to court or see his attorney.
He was also ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program.
Pace was indicted on Sept. 19, 2019, and pleaded guilty on June 2.
Angela Marie Farr was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Oct. 26 for making fraudulent disability compensation claims through the Veterans Administration and Social Security for her, Pace and her father, who was unnamed in a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.
Farr's mother, Mary Francis Biggs, 65, of Lexington Park was convicted on Aug. 15 after a jury trial for conspiracy and theft of government property in connection with the scheme.
Biggs faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and 10 years for theft of government property.
Her sentence was scheduled for Nov. 16, but Xinis postponed it to 1 p.m. on Nov. 29 due to the case agent for the U.S. having a family emergency.
In a court document, it was noted that Biggs contests the amount of the government's loss.
According to an earlier press release, Biggs and her husband received more than $168,000 in benefits to which they were not entitled.
Biggs’ husband was employed as a division head at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, according to the release.
In an email, Marcy Lubin, a public information officer with the U.S. Attorney's Office, said Biggs’ husband was not identified because he was not charged with a crime.