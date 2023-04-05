The end of this year's General Assembly session in Annapolis is near and that was clearly evident when Assistant County Attorney John Sterling Houser made his way to the speaker’s table during the St. Mary’s County commissioners meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.
“The packets are getting a little thin, Mr. Houser,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) stated.
“We’re just at the point waiting to see what makes it over the line and what doesn’t,” Houser said. “There is so much activity that we could talk about where things stand, but they could very well be different by the time I get up from the dais.”
The packet is thinning because the 90-day legislative session in Annapolis is coming to an end on April 10.
"I'm pleased with what I've heard," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said following the updates, “and I’m hopeful that when all is said and done next week at this time, we can move forward with our plans.”
Houser said that newly-tracked House Bill 1301/Senate Bill 974, which concerns the contractor formerly managing Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The bill would “for state-owned nursing homes put provisions into law that when the managing agency or contractor that operates those nursing homes receive a notice of deficiency, the contractor must give notice to the Governor or the legislative assembly.”
“The purpose of it is to make sure the rest of the state is aware of issues and that what happened at Charlotte Hall does not come as a surprise to anyone,” Houser said.
Patterns of abuse of the residents were recently made public at the veterans home in northern St. Mary's County.
The bill would also require the contractor that runs the facility to file an end-of-year summary of any deficiencies.
“Crossover date and introductory date are all very important, but there can be exceptions,” Houser said, “and this may very well be an exception.”
The bill has six House cosponsors, including Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) and Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles). Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) is the primary Senate sponsor, along with all 46 other state senators listed as cosponsors.
Houser said four local bills supported by the county commissioners — extension of the transfer tax sunset break, gaming events for seniors, update to the Metropolitan Commissioner's statutory language and identifying roads which may be eligible for unregistered golf carts — were heard March 29.
Houser added there were no “last-minute controversies” with any of them.
A request by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) to enact statutes of law to transport the child support division to the state level was passed unanimously by the House last week. It is now in the rules committee and “it is our expectation that is going to make it through after all,” Houser said.
He said there are currently three competing bond bills, including two delegation bills that split $56 million bond authority into two different statutes, one that would give the county general bond authority to borrow up to $41 million for capital improvement projects for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, and one $15 million in legislative authority that would be earmarked for construction of the facility that would be leased to the YMCA.
Houser added that Crosby separately filed a bill of his own (HB 623), which would grant all $56 million in one general grant of bonding authority, as has been customary in the past.
He added Bailey cross-filed the delegation’s two bond bills, which the Senate passed unanimously and which were heard by the House appropriations committee on March 29.
“It will be figured out in what form or another this will be passed and what, if any, amendments they make,” Houser said. “The expectation right now is that … before we gavel out that we will have the bond ... as the commissioners originally requested.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he spoke to Bailey and that the senator said “he expects it to come out not looking exactly like his bill but he will support the bill that comes out. That’s a good sign.”