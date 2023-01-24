On Saturday morning, Jan. 21, Rebecca Vanecko of the Friends of the St. Mary's County Library proclaimed Stephen Godfrey as "the man who saved the day." Godfrey, who is the curator of paleontology at Calvert Marine Museum, was an eleventh hour substitution as guest presentation at the library advocacy group's "winter brunch."
The event was held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in California. The original speaker was ailing and unable to attend.
Godfrey and the Calvert Marine Museum have found themselves in news around the world lately. In December, a tooth from a 50-foot long Megalodon shark was found in the Chesapeake Bay along Calvert Cliffs by a 9-year-old girl on Christmas Day. The shark lived about 15 million years ago. The girl took the find to the marine museum to confirm its identity.
Last October, a Miocene fossil whale skull weighing more than 600 pounds was found by a Pennsylvania man at Matoaka Beach in St. Leonard. Godfrey had plenty of finds to show the attendees, including a mastodon tusk, part of a baby whale's skull and a fossilized dolphin snout.
"Every fossil tells a story," said Godfrey.
The Friends of St. Mary's County Library has raised over $700,000 during its history. the group holds a book sale annually and hosts an annual dinner in May.