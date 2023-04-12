Nearly 70 years after it was used as a munitions site, a 620-acre tract in Mechanicsville is now envisioned as a solar farm. Howard Thompson, chairman of the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission, assured attendees at Monday’s meeting that the ultimate use for the large parcel, owned by PB2 LLC and located on Friendship School Road, is not a done deal.
“This is not a solar decision tonight,” Thompson said.
The land, which is located in a rural preservation area, has limits as to what may be located there.
“Only non-residential uses,” said planner Brandy Glenn of the department of land use and growth management, who pointed out the developed parcel would have minimal traffic impact.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser stated that while the parcel’s developer has indicated plans for a “major” solar facility on the site to county officials, the Maryland Public Service Commission would make the ultimate decision on such a project.
Public comment delivered at Monday’s meeting indicated tepid support for a solar farm, but an adamancy that no residential development would occur on the parcel.
Brandon Hall of Hollywood told the planning commission he wasn’t sure the solar project “is the best use of land.”
While adding, “I think solar is great,” Hall expressed some concerns about the inevitable cutting and clearing of trees and the adverse impacts the development of the site could have on the area’s stormwater management.
Kathy York of Mechanicsville questioned whether a racetrack could be built on the land. Glenn confirmed that was a possibility but added, “Someone would have to have a site plan” before that venture could be considered.
Thompson said there would be plenty of hearings in front of other boards before a final decision on the site would be made.
“Use for this land has long been sought,” said planning commission member Merl Evans. “There are 129 possibilities that aren’t residential.
In written comments submitted prior to Monday’s meeting, Mechanicsville resident Annette Cook wrote, “I am completely against anything other than the solar field being put on this lot. I would also like to request that a buffer zone be put into place around the solar field.”
During a planning meeting last summer, it was revealed the site was once considered for a 153-home subdivision. At that meeting, Glenn revealed the planned solar facility would sell the electricity generated there to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
The planning commission voted unanimously to grant preliminary plan approval for the developer’s proposal.