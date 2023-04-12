Large tract in rural preservation area no in preliminary plan phase

The parcel being considered for a solar farm is located in Mechanicsville on Friendship School Road.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

Nearly 70 years after it was used as a munitions site, a 620-acre tract in Mechanicsville is now envisioned as a solar farm. Howard Thompson, chairman of the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission, assured attendees at Monday’s meeting that the ultimate use for the large parcel, owned by PB2 LLC and located on Friendship School Road, is not a done deal.

“This is not a solar decision tonight,” Thompson said.


