The monthly town halls for the public school system continued Wednesday night as school officials recapped the information shared at the State of Schools earlier that day.
A panel discussion was held at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown after Superintendent Scott Smith shared which areas the school system invests in safety, engagement, support, challenges and health. Teachers of the year Jennifer Cord of White Marsh Elementary and Tracy Harding of Leonardtown High School were part of the panel during the State of Schools and participated in a panel once again at the town hall. They were joined by Jill Morris, president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County.
Morris answered how each staff member plays an important role in the school system. When she was a para-educator Morris said her goal was to make the teacher’s life easier.
“The idea of support staff just being in the background just really isn’t true,” she said. “We aren’t perfect in St. Mary’s County … but we’re pretty darn close.”
Jeff Maher, the school system’s chief strategic officer, asked the panel how to get parents engaged. Cord, who parents a high schooler, said when teachers show their availability and responding to emails, for example, can go a long way.
“It makes them feel connected,” she said. “It makes them feel they matter too.
Harding said although high school teachers do not communicate with parents as often as elementary teachers, she said she still makes herself available when needed. For example, she answers emails at 6 a.m. and messages parents when their kid did a “cool thing” in class.
The panel also answered what a return on investment looks to them. It could be a note saying how prepared they were in their first year of college, seeing a former student apply and receive a teaching job in the same school system or hearing a student shout “Mrs. Morris, you’re the best” at a gas station.
“I must be doing some thing right,” Morris said.
The next town hall is scheduled for Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.
