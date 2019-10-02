As the fatalities from e-cigarettes rise, conversations about tobacco have become more frequent, and a new state law raising the age to buy such products has been put in place.
One of those conversations took place at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Thursday inside Tolerance Hall. The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership organized a panel discussion featuring Lara Hale from the American Heart Association, Kathy Hoke, director of University of Maryland’s legal resource center, Sgt. Stephen Myers of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, Dr. Monika Lee of MedStar Medical Group of St. Clement’s and Sanai Chase of Great Mill High School’s tobacco-free living junior action team, who all took the stage to give facts about e-cigarette, what is being done about it and the new law.
New law aims to cut down on kids smoking
Tobacco 21, or HB1169, was passed this past legislative session in Maryland and took effect yesterday. Dawn Berkowitz, director of the center for tobacco prevention and control, told the audience in Leonardtown that it applies to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes. As of Oct. 1, consumers must be 21 to purchase tobacco, unless they are an active duty member of the military who is at least 18 years old with a military I.D. Penalties for breaking the law can result in a $300 to $500 fine.
“We are excited about implementing this law,” Berkowitz said.
Hale said the reason the age was pushed from 18 to 21 was because data shows 95% of adult smokers started smoking before the age of 21. And since there are no 21-year-olds in high school, “the chain of who can sell is broken.” The American Heart associate said she is seeing more kids become addicted to tobacco for the first time in decades.
Just the facts
“It was shocking to me how quickly the number kept going up,” Lee said about the e-cigarette related fatalities. Earlier that week, Lee said there had been seven reported deaths nationally, but that number rose to 11 as of Thursday. However, as of Monday afternoon, the national death toll connected with e-cigarettes sat at 13. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there are more than 800 lung injury cases related to the issue.
“I anticipate we’re going to see a lot more cases that will be investigated,” Lee said.
The doctor said most of the vape-related illnesses occurred in men 18 to 34 years old and all the people who died had been vaping with nicotine and THC solutions. Some of the symptoms were shortness of breath, chest pains, diarrhea, vomiting and fatigue.
Lee gave a few facts about e-cigarettes, like its variety of flavors, how it’s highly addictive and that one pod equals one pack of cigarettes. She added that eighth graders are 10 times more likely to smoke if they are exposed to an e-cigarette as a child.
Her suggestions to those who want to help someone stop smoking is to set an example. If curious about someone who might be smoking, check for signs of irritability, fruity smells and coughing.
Juul in the news
Hoke said there are zero federal regulations against these products. “Literally the wild wild West for these folks,” she said.
The law professor called vaping a serous issue and according to 2018 data, one in five people are vaping in the country. The problem is, she said, they do not know the health consequences.
She said manufacturers are not allowed to promote any e-cigarette as being less harmful than regular cigarettes. Juul, a popular vaping company that makes e-cigarette products that look like USBs, “apparently crossed a line” with their advertising, Hoke said, and was told to adhere to the FDA’s premarket application rules, or PMTA, by next year.
“We are fully committed to the current PMTA process and are confident in the content and quality of the materials we will submit with our application by May 2020,” Juul’s website stated.
Juul’s Chief Executive Kevin Burns stepped down from his position last week.
In search of law abiding retailers
Myers said the St. Mary’s sheriff’s department role in all of this is “ensuring that the retailers are doing what they’re supposed to do” by making sure stores do not sell tobacco products to minors. He said their approach is not to threaten retailers but to “put them at ease” when explaining their responsibility to check identifications.
Myers said retailers have expressed concern about those who do not show an ID because retailers fear customers will retaliate if refused the tobacco product.
The sheriff’s department has the option to write a civil citation to the establishment’s clerk and retailer if found breaking the law and report them to the alcohol board or health department. They can also utilize their covert operations to test retailers by having an underage person go into the store to try buy tobacco products.
Teens speak out against vaping
It’s not only adults who are concerned, but teens as well. Chase, a sophomore at Great Mills, and the school’s tobacco-free living junior action team has already been to Annapolis to testify to push the age limit to purchase tobacco to 21. “We’re also pushing to get peer mentors because a lot of the kids don’t really listen to adults,” she said.
Chase said the group has plans to visit elementary schools to encourage them to avoid e-cigarettes since it’s already happening in middle and high schools.
She said they want to tell the kids “it can ruin your life in the end and also take it away.”
Twitter: @KristenEntNews