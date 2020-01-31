A new board of education candidate wants to be an advocate for teachers, parents and students if elected to the St. Mary’s school board.
“I think the board is doing a good job, but I think it’s time to bring it to the next level,” Heather Earhart of Leonardtown said.
The 43-year-old said she’s out on the front lines with three of her four kids attending Leonardtown Middle and Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary schools. Through being an involved parent and speaking to teachers, she’s discovered areas for improvement and opportunities to make a difference. That is why she chose to file for candidacy for the first time on Jan. 24, the last day to file for this year’s primary election in Maryland.
“I’ll bring some fresh ideas to the board, and maybe somewhere we can improve on where our schools are now,” Earhart said.
One area she wants to improve on is the number of children teachers have in a class. She remembered how overwhelming it was to be a chaperone on a field trip and asked a teacher how she can manage close to 30 students every day. She said a smaller class can help students receive more one-on-one time with a teacher.
Earhart, who works as a program manager, said she’s active in her community. She’s on Leonardtown’s planning and zoning committee as well as the St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee. She also assists with a local food bank.
If elected, she wants to bring more community services jobs to the schools, support existing clubs and start more non-STEM related programs like book, writing and chess clubs.
“We put so much into STEM we’re forgetting about our writers,” she said.
The Calvert County native is running for the District 2 seat against board member Jim Davis, who is in his first term.
“I’ll be honest, I’m not one to tell anyone not to vote for somebody, but I’m bringing in a parent perspective and a teacher perspective to why I am running and why I am investing my time to be on the board,” she said. “I can make these improvements and I can add value there.”
Davis, as well as board members Mary Washington and Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, all filed for reelection. DeForest Rathbone of Leonardtown filed for candidacy last Friday for the at-large seat, currently held by Allen. Washington represents the Lexington Park area and is running unopposed.
School board races are nonpartisan, so all candidates’ names will appear on both Republican and Democratic ballots. The two contested races will be decided in November’s general election. For the District 2 race, this means Earhart and Davis will automatically advance to November, no matter their vote tallies in the primary. Likewise, Allen and Rathbone will move on to the Nov. 3 general election.
Maryland’s primary election date is April 28. Early voting will be April 16 to 23.
