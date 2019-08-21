Most parking along Fox Chase Drive in Lexington Park is now prohibited, after citizen complaints prompted action from county agencies.
The road, which spans just a fraction of a mile off Chancellor’s Run Road, intersects with Lexington Drive and Village Court and leads to Foxchase Village, and serves single-family homes and some apartments in that area, John Deatrick, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, told the county commissioners Tuesday.
The road was accepted into the county system in 1991, but has been plagued with parking issues.
“We received a complaint … that there were people parking on both sides of the road, which is allowed in general terms, but the result of that was that there was only one through-lane of traffic available,” Deatrick said.
“I did receive citizen complaints,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “There were tagged vehicles, untagged vehicles, cars sitting on blocks, abandoned vehicles, etc. … Literally no way for emergency vehicles or anything to get through.”
Deatrick added that upon investigation by public works and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, it was noted that vehicles were also blocking fire hydrants, parked along both the inbound and outbound lanes of the roadway and significantly decreasing the width of the lanes.
Prohibiting parking along the road is “necessary to manage the parking along Fox Chase,” he said.
“So this allows [cars] to be towed?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
“There’s an escalation that happens,” Deatrick said about enforcing the prohibition, but “if it is parked there, we can tow it, yes.”
“I didn’t think you could park on county roads,” Hewitt said.
St. Mary’s does not have countywide parking regulations, Deatrick said. The county follows policies laid out by the Maryland State Highway Administration. Prohibiting parking along roads “is done separately … or when the subdivision is developed,” he said.
Approved by the commissioners, public works will install “no parking” signs along the inbound side of the roadway, which will apply to the section of road between Chancellor’s Run Road to a point 518 feet east of that intersection, and at the beginning of the Fox Chase Drive cul-de-sac, Deatrick said in a memo.
Parking will still be allowed at the outbound lane on the north side of the road to accommodate Foxchase Apartments residents and their guests.
The sheriff’s office will be enforcing actions against abandoned and untagged vehicles, and vehicles with expired registration, a memo stated.
In other business, the commissioners held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan for the proposed Hollywood Square development, an almost 4,000 square-foot building planned to be built near Clarke’s Landing Road, adjacent to Bruster’s on Mervell Dean Road. The facility should house three businesses, including a coffee shop and fast food service, developer consultants told the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission in June.
No one signed up to speak about the amendment, which seeks to change the property’s sewer service category to make way for the commercial development. But Morgan cautioned the St. Mary’s County Board of Zoning Appeals to consider public safety in its assessment of the project, which still requires buffer reductions.
“That was a concern for the planning commission as well,” Bill Hunt, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management director, said.
“I strongly encourage the board of appeals to take public safety into consideration” when “shoving as much stuff as we can in that little corner,” Morgan said.
In June, county planners voiced concerns over pedestrian safety at the site, which includes two access points — an in-and-out entry way onto Mervell Dean Road between the proposed site and Bruster’s, and a right-out exit onto Mervell Dean Road near Clarke’s Landing Road — as well as one-way traffic navigating the parking lot and possibly multiple drive-throughs on a property than spans roughly 98 feet at its widest.
Twitter: @TaylorEntNews