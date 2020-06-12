Part of FDR Boulevard now open

Another part of FDR Boulevard is ready to open, and the county commissioners made decisions at a meeting Tuesday regarding several recommended ordinances and resolutions.
Construction of the remaining portion of FDR Boulevard on Phase 1C is now substantially complete and is ready for traffic. Part of this 0.53-mile section included the reconstruction of existing FDR Boulevard from Old Rolling Road to Monterey Lane, and the extension as a new roadway section from Monterey Lane to Kinnegad Drive. The new road section of FDR Boulevard (Monterey Lane to Kinnegad Drive) is 0.28 mile in length. In order to control the traffic flow on the roadway, various traffic signs and markings were installed.
This two-lane road reconstruction and extension was built with a raised median, a single lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, landscaping and street lights.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the department of public works and transportation requested several ordinances and resolutions be approved before opening the road extension. John Deatrick, director of the department, told commissioners “in order to get the road actually open today, we need to go through and ask your approval for our resolution to accept the road” into the county’s highway maintenance system.
He mentioned he joined in on the inspection of the road and claimed, “it’s an excellent piece of work, finally, and I think it will serve us well for quite some time.”
Another resolution would rename Amber Drive to FDR, Deatrick said, which would not affect any residences. “MetCom’s pumping station is really the only one affected by the name change of the road,” he added.
An ordinance dealing with traffic safety was requested, which would set the speed limit on the road to 30 mph, not allow U-turn movements at the intersection of Laurel Glen Road, Laurel Glen Road South and Monterey Lane, and establish an “authorized vehicles only” intersection at the Barefoot Drive intersection. Another ordinance would designate the shoulders of the road as bike lanes.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about the reasoning behind the 30 mph speed limit, with Deatrick responding the speed limit depends on the amount of congestion on the road and roads with more pedestrian traffic tend to have lower limits. A speed limit of “30, I think, is very sufficient,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) commented.
Hewitt asked when the road would open, and Deatrick said it would that day, as long as commissioners approved it.
“I’ve been waiting 10 years to drive on this road,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, before the commissioners unanimously agreed to approve the ordinances and resolutions for Phase 1C of FDR Boulevard.
Other phases of the road have yet to be completed.
