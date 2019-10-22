When the U.S. Oyster Festival’s grand prize winner for the cooking contest name was called, the cook was nowhere to be found and two trophies and a check went momentarily unclaimed.
However, Marty Hyson of Millersville, who thought the award ceremony started at 3 p.m. instead of 2 p.m., did eventually show up to claim his prizes. He was a contestant in the 40th annual national oyster cook-off held Saturday at the 53rd annual oyster festival at St. Mary’s fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
“I’m so excited,” Hyson said. “I wanted to cry. I’m doing this for my dad.”
Hyson and his father had participated in the festival since 1996, until his father died seven years ago. He said this was the third time he won the grand prize. Hyson also won first place in the main dish competition and was the people’s choice award winner for his Crispy Buffalo Maryland Oysters on Blue Cheese Grits dish last weekend.
In the main dish competition, Hyson went up against Sherry Ricci of Carthage, N.C., who made Maryland oysters Rockefeller fritters po’ boys and came in second place. Ronna Farley of Rockville came in third for her open-faced oyster corn fritter sandwiches with seafood remoulade sauce.
Farley said she thinks she’s participated in the oyster festival’s cooking competition 11 times. She said she has never won but came close once.
“It’s fun just to be here,” she said. “It’s just a beautiful day.”
Bill Moody, chairman of the cook-off contest, said the Rotary Club of Lexington Park, which sponsors the festival, received between 40 and 50 recipes for the contest this year between the three categories — hors d’oeuvres, soups and stews, and main dishes, and narrowed competitors down to nine.
“And our grand champion will get free tickets to the world food championship,” he said.
Leonardtown’s own Ellynne Brice Davis participated in the competition again this year. She created Maryland oysters and Turkish-style red lentil soup, a dish that was inspired by her trips to Abu Dhabi.
“And every time we went, we had red lentil soup,” she said.
She traveled with her husband, Jim Davis, a member of St. Mary’s school board, whose daughter lives there and made the soup for them. She created the recipe herself and added oysters.
“You can tell she’s a good cook by looking at my waistline,” Jim Davis joked.
The local cook said she’s grateful to live so close to the national festival. “It’s six minutes from my house,” she said. “How lucky could I be to be here?”
Ellynne Davis said she’s been participating in the festival, off and on, since 2007. She added that she has cooked in the competition at least six times and usually gets her recipe in the festival’s cookbook. This year, she placed second in the soups and stew category.
Susan Bickta of Kutztown, Pa., took first place for her thick and creamy oyster chowder with bacon and herbs, and Tom Faglon of Sommerset, N.J., took third for his autumn Maryland oyster stew. He also won the presentation award.
Kristen Page Kirby of Shady Side won first in the hors d’oeuvres category for her tajin-spiced Maryland oyster fritters with mango salsa. William Milton of Charleston, S.C., placed second for his beurre monte Maryland oysters with salmon roe and Mike Strejc of Milwaukie, Ore., placed third for his Maryland oyster spring rolls with remoulade dipping sauce.
