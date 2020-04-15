Patuxent Park revitalization project phase five awarded

The St. Mary’s County commissioners authorized last week an award to phase five construction of the Patuxent Park Revitalization Project.
Brandon Hayden, procurement manager and contracting officer for the county, tuned in via teleconference to field questions from the commissioners about the request from the department of finance.
He said “the solicitation was posted on January 6 … a pre-bid meeting was held on Jan. 16 with five representatives with five different companies interested in bidding … and the procurement office received five bids by the due date of Feb. 13.” He said he is now seeking concurrence to award to Locust Lane Farms Inc., in the amount of $3,629,690.32.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Hayden if he could list the specific roads that will be worked on. “A lot of people I know live up in there have been asking when they are going to get some relief with the services. … They’ve been impressed with the level of work we did to fix the potholes from being bad … but they are just trying to get some relief from what they’ve been going through in the last three to five years.”
Hayden responded, “Saratoga Drive, Franklin Road, Midway Drive, Ranger Road, Enterprise Road, Hancock Road and North Essex Drive.”
John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, was also available for questions via teleconference, and mentioned to Hewitt “a lot of roadway disruption that residents are experiencing … is because of utility replacement.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) brought up another road project in the county, FDR Boulevard, and said “there was a series of omissions and errors made by the design engineer,” which has led to a two-year delay in completion in the project. “Now we have another complicated project down in Patuxent Park … it’s been going on for years.”
Morgan said he is “outwardly concerned about the process that we go through for complicated projects,” and recommended revamping the procurement process so that projects are not just awarded to the lowest bidder. He also suggested they “take into consideration new methods, such as best value, and reconsider the local preference.”
He continued, “I’m just so disgusted with where we are with FDR Boulevard, I’m annoyed that the Patuxent Park Project has taken so long and I’m glad to know the [St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission] at least got their piece of it out of the way, but I do have some serious reservations about our process in getting these contracts awarded and then having to be able to execute within budget.”
Construction on FDR Boulevard, which will eventually run from California to Lexington Park, now totals $51.4 million and the Patuxent Park Revitalization Project totals $15 million.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he agrees with Morgan. “We need to take some action” for future projects, he said, and asked Hayden if there was a way to include “more rigorous timelines standards that the winner needs to meet as they perform?”
“Generally, timelines are intended to be reasonable and they are provided to us by the engineering firm,” Hayden replied. “When you have an accelerated construction schedule you’re going to be bidding on overtime [for workers] right out of the box … but we certainly can look at that.”
Deatrick told commissioners in the case of the FDR Boulevard delay, “a bad decision was made early on … about seven years ago, which was not the engineer’s recommendation, but the department’s, to go with culverts instead of a bridge.“We had a whole series of lessons learned with this project,” he said. “I think we have an excellent set of plans for phase five of [Patuxent Park] that we’re awarding.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) mentioned via teleconference that it’s important to hold contractors accountable when they fail to meet the requirements of their contracts and they should be “held fiscally responsible for their errors.”
The commissioners unanimously agreed to authorize the procurement officer to award the Patuxent Park Revitalization Project phase five to Locust Lane Farms.
