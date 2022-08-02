Naval Air Station Patuxent River will open an additional lane to incoming traffic at Pax River’s Gate 1 during peak traffic hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning this week. The move is aimed at alleviating an increase in gate traffic that has seen wait times of 30 minutes or more during peak traffic hours.

Gates 2 and 3 remain open, and personnel are encouraged to use them as well, according to a release from the base.