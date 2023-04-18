Joan Shimski said the Pax River Quilters Guild, which formed in 1992 and meets once a month in St. Mary's County, is more than just sewing and patterns and creating.
“I like seeing what other people do,” said the Hollywood resident, who has been guild president for the past eight months, “so I can aspire to do that [as well as seeing] all the creativity and ideas that people find and the friendships.”
The guild has about 80 members — three of the original 50 members are still with the guild — and meets at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in Lexington Park.
“It’s very relaxing,” said Tammy Tilghman, who is the nonprofit guild’s parliamentarian, overseeing bylaws. “I love creating things and problem-solving. It hits the creative side, and overall it’s just very enjoyable.”
Each week the guild has guest speakers give presentations on different ways to quilt. A few weeks ago, nationally known collage quilter Emily Taylor of Utah spoke to the guild.
At the group's April meeting, Tilghman discussed mosaic quilting.
Perhaps most importantly, the guild gifts quilts to such organizations as the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Quilts of Valor, Head Start, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Hospice of St. Mary's and others.
Shimski said based on the complexity of a pattern, a quilt can take anywhere from a day to a few months. She said she prefers creating quilts from a sewing machine — “I sort of get into a Zen thing,” she said — and added she created more than 30 quilts last year, most of which she gifted to local organizations.
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and before KN 95 masks became widely available, the guild met virtually and produced more than 10,000 cloth masks, which they distributed to various health organizations.
The guild has virtual and live "Sit-and-Sew" sessions at the Lexington Park library, and also attends quilting shows.
Quilters usually fabricate lap and bed quilts, or wall quilts, which they can add delicate fabrics to as the piece won’t be washable. Others create memory quilts, which can consist of old shirts, pieces of denim or other fabrics in honor of loved ones.
“I love to sew and I wanted to find some like-minded people,” said Tilghman, who started sewing her own clothes in the 1970s and is a fourth-generation upholsterer. “It was a cool thing to do back then [to make your own clothes].”
Member Janice Hummel, who is retired after a career as the branch manager at the Lexington Park library, joined the guild in 2010.
“I like meeting up with all the different people and learning all the techniques,” said Hummel, who took a quilting class and accompanied the instructor to a guild meeting. "[People] should join because it’s a good place to learn about quilting, how to improve and meet up with some very knowledgeable people."
Hummel said she prefers themes that are “more modern” and said she’s converted a spare bedroom into her quilting studio and stores her quilting machine in the basement.
“I love it,” said Hummel, who often gifts her quilts to family members. “It’s my happy place.”