A La Plata man crossing a highway in Waldorf was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a St. Mary's driver, according to the Maryland State Police.
According to a release, troopers from the MSP La Plata barrack were flagged down by citizens concerning a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Crain Highway south of Holly Lane in Waldorf.
The preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Dodge Charger, driven by 31-year-old David Proctor Jr. of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 in the lane closest to the median. The pedestrian, identified as Juan Bersain Perez Carillo, 34, of La Plata, was south of Holly Lane in the area of the Crain Highway Retail Center attempting to cross the southbound highway lanes from the right shoulder toward the center median.
Perez Carillo was struck by the Dodge and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. Proctor remained on the scene after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.
Perez Carillo was wearing a black jacket and black pants when he was crossing the roadway, according to police.
In the release, the barrack asked people to remember to wear bright clothing when walking near or on roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest data from 2017 indicates a pedestrian was killed in the United States every 88 minutes, with 26% of pedestrian fatalities occurring between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.
Drivers should be cautious as it is getting darker earlier in the day, the release said, and are reminded to be on the lookout for pedestrians, as they may not be walking where they should be and can be hard to see.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper Williams and reconstructed by Sgt. Galgan of the MSP La Plata barrack.