Those who live and work along Pine Hill Run Road may have to weather an ongoing stench as a crew works to replace the main sewer line running to the Marlay Taylor Wastewater Reclamation Facility.
The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission is upgrading the 22-inch concrete pipe at the Lexington Park residential area near Gate 3 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, replacing it with a 42-inch PVC pipe.
The pipe was not suffering a malfunction but may have corroded slightly due to its age. As routine maintenance, MetCom has plans to replace other aging pipes in the county included in its capital improvement budget, according to George Erichsen, executive director of MetCom.
The sewer line runs 1,920 feet down Pine Hill Run, and will cost $1.9 million to replace. That funding was programmed in 2017, and the contractor, Bethesda-based Midas Construction, received its notice to proceed in April last year.
The pipe replacement is halfway complete, Erichsen said, but a citizen last week complained of a strong sewage odor in the area that seemed to intensify over the past few days.
Erichsen said earlier this week that the contractor was bypass-pumping the waste around sections of pipe that are under construction. Five million gallons are pumped from the pipes every day so that “we can do the work,” according to Erichsen.
Sandbags, usually used to cover the remaining portion of the manhole opening, where 8-inch suction tubes are located, were not properly placed earlier this month, Erichsen said, resulting in an odor that had been complained about by some residents. The contractor has already been instructed to fix the problem, the MetCom director said.
Estimated completion of the overall project, originally expected by the end of last year, is now scheduled to be complete in “mid-March,” according to Erichsen.
MADISON BATEMAN