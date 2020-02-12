The county’s department of public works and transportation is banking on getting more than $100,000 of state grant funding for shoreline improvement projects along and near the Potomac River in St. Mary’s.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released Chesapeake Bay “Grant Gateway” resiliency program funds for counties, nonprofits and municipalities to help pay for projects involving planning, design and implementation of climate resiliency projects.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners were told this presents the opportunity to pursue a grant to design and implement corrections to the shoreline erosion at Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum.
The grant funding from the design would lead to funding for construction and does not require a match, John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, said.
DNR maps over the years have continuously shown erosion is causing an increasing loss of property and infrastructure in general.
Deatrick told the commissioners Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum has lost a substantial amount of beach area on the river side of the peninsula. Design could include breakwaters, sills, beach nourishment and vegetation on dunes and/or a living shoreline.
“The new design is meant to prevent further erosion,” he said.
The department of public works and transportation requested permission to move forward with the grant submittal process at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting for not only updates around the Piney Point museum but also Piney Point Road shore erosion.
Nearby St. George Island has a history of flooding and drainage issues due to its low-lying elevation at one to two feet above sea level. Piney Point Road is a county road on the island and grant funding for design could include breakwaters and/or a living shoreline. It could also provide animal habitat if a living shoreline were the design choice.
Deatrick said the department had previously applied for the $30,000 grant for Piney Point Road, but did not receive it. This year it is going for it again.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he was “surprised that we didn’t get it last year,” as a lot of people have been complaining about the state of the road.
“We need to protect that road section,” Deatrick said, adding that it is the only access way to some properties.
Commissioners authorized the department of public works and transportation to move forward with both grant applications, including a $30,000 request for road and shoreline stabilization improvements on St. George Island and $85,000 for shoreline stabilization projects around the Piney Point museum.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews