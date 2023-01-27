John Daniel Andries

Andries

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A Piney Point man was sentenced on Jan. 17 to one year and one day in federal prison for his part in the riot at the nation's Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. 

John D. Andries, 37, pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2022, to obstructing an official proceeding, a felony. U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Andries, which included restitution of $2,000 to the Architect of the Capitol and three years of supervised release, according to a federal court records website. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews