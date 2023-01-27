A Piney Point man was sentenced on Jan. 17 to one year and one day in federal prison for his part in the riot at the nation's Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
John D. Andries, 37, pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2022, to obstructing an official proceeding, a felony. U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Andries, which included restitution of $2,000 to the Architect of the Capitol and three years of supervised release, according to a federal court records website.
He was arrested on the charge on Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Mary's County.
Andries, a former helicopter mechanic who served in the Marines from 2004-2009 and later worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, was initially charged with four other offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building. The obstruction charge was the most serious, according to Andries' attorney, Maria N. Jacob.
Once inside the Capitol at 2:15 p.m., Andries made his way to outside the House chamber, where he filmed himself and said, “Think they’re scared yet?” and “I think the police have gotten the message, we ain’t back’n down," according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia.
Andries eventually left the Speaker’s Lobby area and exited the Capitol. He filmed himself again on the portico outside the building, stating, “I think we’re on the right side of history.” Andries remained on the grounds, and at approximately 4:25 p.m., pushed against officers trying to disperse the crowd. He sat on a ledge and refused to move, leading officers to physically drag him away from the Capitol Building, the release states.
In a letter to the judge, Andries said, "I do not know why I did the things I did, and have certainly come to regret my actions that day." He added, "I learned first-hand what mob mentality meant."
A letter from William Kuhn, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, noted that Andries was crew chief on Marine One, and was authorized to fly the president at the time of his service and those in succession to him. Andries noted that he was on board for former Vice President Dick Cheney's final flight.
Andries' sister, Johanna Garcia, who Andries said helped raise him, said he grew up in Houston and went to a private Catholic school.
Jacob noted that the consequences of Jan. 6 have negatively impacted Andries' child custody case for his 5-year-old son.
The lawyer noted that "everything began to change for" Andries in 2018, a statement that was followed in court documents by a redacted portion.
"Despite Mr. Andries' disrespectful and brazen conduct ... he was not violent, never destroyed property and did not bring weapons or act in concert with extremist groups," Jacob said, noting that Andries acted alone.
"While inside the Crypt, Andrews encouraged others to calm down and can be seen gesticulating his arms toward the crowd from top to bottom," Jacob said, referring to a video.
Jacob requested 60 days of imprisonment with 12 months of home confinement, or no more than six months in prison. Because Andries was on probation for a misdemeanor, the sentencing guidelines were 18 to 24 months, Jacob said, although noting that Andries' probation office claimed they were 30 to 37 months.
In the two years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 284 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Andries also faces a misdemeanor assault charge in St. Mary's County stemming from Oct. 17, 2022, at the Ruddy Duck in Piney Point. He allegedly had an altercation with Lewis D. Beckley Jr., 41, of Lusby, who said his girlfriend used to be Andries’ girlfriend.
And, Andries was given two years of probation on Aug. 11, 2022, in exchange for a guilty plea for resisting arrest on Feb. 25, 2022, outside Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown.