A 22-year-old U.S. Marine was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty on Oct. 7.
Sean Patrick Kraese, who has lived in Piney Point with his mother for four months, according to a charging document, had unnatural sex acts with numerous animals.
Numerous neighbors reported Kraese to police and provided photos and screenshots of online activity in the 45200 block of Stark Drive, according to the document.
Search warrants were served at the residence on June 13 and Kraese's cellphone was detained.
Kraese is a member of the Marines and owner of Tridox LLC, the document states, which says that information was verified by law enforcement. The business was registered with the state of Maryland on Feb. 22, according to Bizapedia.com.
A photo of dog tags on his cell phone said, "Twitters most infamous Zoophile," the document states. A zoophile is a person attracted to animals.
Kraese allegedly masturbated a male dog, according to the document. Photos on his cellphone allegedly depicted "numerous other photos and communications" that indicate he was routinely engaging in sexual activities with numerous species of animals.
Kraese was arrested Oct. 12 and posted a $1,500 bond that day.
Assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar is prosecuting the case. Hammad Matin is listed as Kraese's attorney.