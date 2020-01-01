Ever wondered what it’d be like to celebrate Christmas in a different decade? The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum could satisfy that curiosity with its latest exhibit — “A Very Retro Christmas.”
Vintage ornaments and holiday displays were setup throughout the museum store and inside its museum residence down the street in the Second District community. Santa trinkets sat behind glass in the living room while a Santa plate was in the kitchen and a Santa costume hung on a manikin in an upstairs bedroom. Christmas trees lit up the living room and records like “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole sat on a shelf in the bedroom.
“A lot of people visiting the family and friends they have for the holidays, and the locals say ‘whoa, you got to visit the museum and the lighthouse,’” John Eckstine, a museum assistant, said.
Amanda Kessler of Nashville was visiting her St. Mary’s family for the holidays and came with them to the museum. The decorations she saw reminded her of the shopping she does in Tennessee.
“So I collect all of this stuff,” she said about the vintage items.
She and her two family members marveled at the tiny Christmas trees inside a display shelf and took a picture behind a cut out that resembled a vintage Volkswagen bus with a wreath in the center. In the same room were dolls of the seven dwarfs from Disney’s “Snow White” and an old Mickey Mouse toy. Across the room was a miniature village display equipped with a diner, stores, classic cars and an ice rink with ice skaters floating around.
“A lot of these are on loan,” Eckstine said about the decorations. “We don’t have a lot of donations because we don’t have room to store all this stuff.”
Eckstine said the museum has done different themes in the past, like a military theme and themes relatable to children.
“For election year, we might do a political theme,” he said.
The public can view the retro Christmas display between noon and 4 p.m. each day through Sunday, Jan. 5. Admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students and military and free for kids five and younger. For more information, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
