The newly selected principal of Chopticon High School said there are two reasons that make him the right person for the job he will assume in the summer.
“I’m always trying to excel in every part of my life,” Marc Pirner, currently an assistant principal at the school, said in an interview this week. “The other part is specific to Chopticon. I think I’m very well suited to continue moving Chopticon forward.”
Pirner is 34 years old and spent only four years at the Morganza school before he was chosen to run it.
“I want to say that time does not equal experience,” the Calvert County native said, adding that it’s one’s productivity that counts.
He said he’s a “yes guy.” If an administrator asks him to teach summer school, volunteer at staff meetings or conduct bus duty, he will do it, and has done it. He said his goal is to do as much as possible so he continues to improve. He credits the quality to his selection as principal.
Never once, he said, has anyone expressed doubt of his capabilities to do the job as an assistant principal, at least not to his face.
He added that every year, employees can choose to transfer to different buildings. Every year, the list to transfer into Chopticon is long while the list to leave is not.
He started his education career as a social studies teacher at Patuxent High School in Calvert. However, before that he did a student-teaching internship at Leonardtown High School while a graduate student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Through the college program he also taught at a middle school in the West African nation of Gambia.
While teaching professionally, he took up side jobs for extra money like teaching at a driving school. He later started his own driving school, Chesapeake Driving School based in Prince Frederick, and still works there to this day. He said he plans to leave that once he takes over as principal in July.
When Pirner isn’t spending time with family, exercising or teaching driving school, he paints. An acrylic painting of his hangs in his office. His interest in the art could stem from his relationship to Maximilian Pirner, a famous Czech painter during the late 19th and early 20th century.
Like many St. Mary’s educators, Pirner was born and raised in Southern Maryland. He grew up in Huntingtown, graduated from Northern High School, and attended College of Southern Maryland before transferring to St. Mary’s College. He said part of the biggest reasons he never left the area was money.
His parents were blue-collar workers and he had to work to put himself through college. A career in education was not originally his plan. He said he grew up surrounded by alcohol and drug addiction, though he never fell victim to it. And his dad expected him to be an electrician or mechanic. It was the educators he had in school, those who listened to him as a kid who sometimes got in trouble, who inspired him to go to college and pursue the education field.
He said he’s made it to where he is now “because of those obstacles, not in spite of them.” Pirner added it would have been hard to move past the hardships if he viewed himself as a victim. Now he wants to spread that message to young people today — to not fall victim to their circumstances and push on.
A goal he set as principal is to make Chopticon go from a four-star school to a five-star school in the next few years based on a state ratings system. He also wants to improve attendance and for his staff to experience the “least amount of change and stress as possible.”
He said he will keep following what Kim Summers, the current principal of Chopticon, put in place.
“It should be a really smooth transition for staff, students and the entire community. I’m really excited to be turning over the reins,” Summers said.
Summers has been Chopticon’s principal for four years and announced her retirement earlier this school year after 32 years in education. She said she and Pirner started at the high school at same time and she worked closely with him to make sure he had as many varied experiences as possible.
“I feel very confident that he’s ready to take this over. I just think he’s an excellent choice, and he has my unwavering support,” she said, adding that she is only a phone call away if he has any questions.
Pirner said he wants to be the leader who makes life easier for his teachers. He wants to continue giving them more time for lesson plans, hearing teachers’ input when making changes and making them part of the solution.
“Chopticon is in a good place. I think Mrs. Summers has done excellent work,” he said.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews